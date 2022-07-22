Four reasons to watch the series ‘Top of the Lake’ on RTVE Play









Top of the Lake It’s the cult series written and directed by director Jane Campion, one of the seven women who have been nominated for an Oscar for best film director. The series tells the investigation of detective Robin Griffin, played by Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), who returns to his hometown of Lake Top in New Zealand, Campion’s home country, to solve the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl and daughter of the local mob boss. this dark thriller with social background now available on RTVE Play for free and on-line. And if the argument still does not convince you enough, we give you four reasons not to lose you Top of the Lake.

1. Top of the Lakethe series of Jane Campion, the great woman filmmaker The New Zealand director Jane Campion, winner of the 2022 Oscar Awards for the power of the dogis the mind behind Top of the Lake. this dark thriller is his first television series after more than 30 years dedicated to cinema, with the production of Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (The king’s speech). His first short film, An exercise in discipline: Peel (1982) earned him the Palme d’Or for best short film at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival. right away Other shorts followed like A girl’s own story (1984) or Passionless Moments (1985), until in 1989 he made his first feature film: sweeties. And a year later she made the movie An angel at my table, a dramatized autobiography of the poetess Janet Frame. With this film she received five awards in 1990: the Special Jury Prize, the OCIC Prize, the Little Lion of Rio, the Elvira Notario Prize and the Bastone Bianco Prize.









She is one of the most important women filmmakers in the world. GTRES But international recognition came from the hand of The piano (1993), where she won her second Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, this time in the category of best film, being the first woman to win it in this section. Also, He managed to win two Oscars in the category of best director and best film., becoming the second director nominated for an Oscar for best direction in the history of the Academy. And a BBC poll placed The piano as the best film of all time directed by a woman. In addition, 2022 has been his year completely: the power of the dog reached 12 nominations for the Oscar Awards and took one of the great categories: best direction.

2. Elisabeth Moss, David Wenham and Peter Mullan, stars of Top of the Lake Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, mad man) is the protagonist of that story. The actress gets into the skin of detective Robin Griffin, a woman with a dark past who tries to start a new life by solving this case. For this she returns to her hometown, Lake Top, in New Zealand. Elilsabeth Moss shines playing a complex character characterized by a strong personality, obsession with work and emotions, which become the engine to forget their traumas.







Both detectives investigate the disappearance of Tui The cast completes three other great movie stars. David Wenham (The Lord of the rings) plays Detective Al Parker, the old-fashioned local police chief of Lake Top who also runs a bar where he gives second chances to the young delinquents of the town. For his part, peter mullan (warhorse, Westworld) it is Matt Mitchellthe father of the missing girl, Tui Mitchell (Jacqueline Joe). Y Thomas M. Wright (Everest, Outsiders) It’s Johnno MitchamMatt’s youngest son and former boyfriend from Robin Griffin’s youth who returns to Lake Top after serving 10 years in prison for drug possession.

3. It deals with important social issues Campion’s work deals primarily with motivate public opinion through issues important to society. In Top of the LakeI was talking about gender violence and sexual assault in a sinister and dark universe, but very narrative and rich in the depth of its characters. It is a disturbing series that keeps the viewer in suspense both for its audiovisual language and for its intense dramatic moments or its dialogues.









The series could go through a novel in the most classic black literature and awakens the most intimate drama of the protagonist, Robin Griffin, who relives some of his traumas because of the intense emotional connection he has with this case. The director knows how to channel the story with a balance between both stories and their respective subplots.