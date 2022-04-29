Four reasons why ApeCoin has quadrupled in value

Key facts: ApeCoin reached its all-time high of $26.29 this Thursday.

Each parcel in the metaverse will cost 305 ApeCoin.

ApeCoin (APE), the token belonging to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, experienced a 30% increase in its price this Thursday, April 28, when it reached USD 26. The notorious rise of ApeCoin is associated with the launch from Otherside, the metaverse of the project, announced by Yuga Labs for this Saturday the 30th.

Since the release of ApeCoin, on March 17, its price has increased 200%. However, this Thursday ApeCoin managed to reach the all-time high of $26.19 which represented a rise of 259%, or more than 3.5 times its initial value. At the time of writing, ApeCoin is trading at $23.06.

According to figures from CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of ApeCoin rises to USD 6,321 million, with which has become the highest value token in the NFT marketbeating MANA from Decentraland ($3.157 million), SAND from Sandbox ($2.772 million), and AXS from Axie Infinity ($2.137 million).

But what is the reason for this meteoric rise? In this article we will delve into some of the reasons that are motivating the rise of ApeCoin.

ApeCoin price since its inception in March 2021. Source: CoinMarketCap.

As we have mentioned before, one of the reasons for the significant rise of ApeCoin is that Yuga Labs will venture into the metaverse. This Tuesday the 30th, 55,000 plots of land will be assigned, the price of which has been set in ApeCoin.

The firm ratified the launch of the Otherside metaverse after the hacking of its official Instagram account, reported by Criptonoticias last Tuesday, April 26.

As part of Otherside’s announcement, this Saturday the 30th, the auction of lots of land from this virtual universe will be held, as a result of the association between Yuga Labs and Animoca Brands.

ApeCoin enjoys prestige and stratospheric profits

Adding to the hype about the launch of Otherside, ApeCoin has enjoyed extensive media coverage since its launch, which reflects the preference for the token on the part of celebrities and recognized actors in the ecosystem.

Fortune published a report the day after the ApeCoin launch, citing the profit made by NFT designer and collector Nathan Head. The artist bought a bored monkey token for $6.80 on launch day, later selling it for $75,000. The post highlights that if he had waited a few hours, Head would have managed to place his prized NFT for $431,000.

Celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon have expressed their interest in the BBAYC collection.. An event that could be causing people outside the ecosystem to learn more about the project and want to invest.

The exclusive collections of Yuga Labs

In addition to the BAYC collection, Yuga Labs has launched two others: the Mutant Ape Yatch Club (MAYC), which contains 18,338 NFTs, and the Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC), in which dogs replace monkeys as protagonists. The minimum price of BAKC dogs is 12 ETH, the equivalent of USD 34,000.

At the beginning of March, Yuga Labs bought Larva Labs CryptoPunks collection property rights, ranked among the most expensive NFTs, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The average sale price of these pixelated faces is above USD 100,000.

Seeing as something of an industry heavyweight is in the making, it makes sense that its token is appreciating so quickly. In addition, the fact of having dethroned in profits the most beloved projects in this niche, such as Axie Infinity, is quite a feat.

Virtual lands as an incentive

YugaLabs had communicated on April 25 that an auction would be held for the award of land. However, in the Otherside blog, Yuga Labs pointed out that the chosen auction modality was not efficient for a large-scale sale, while qualifying this coming Saturday’s event as one of the largest allocations of high-demand NFTs.

Consequently, Yuga Labs reported that 55,000 land lots will be available, each at 305 ApeCoin. At the current price of the token, the total collection will exceed USD 380 million.

At the beginning of the sale, a limit of 2 NFT per portfolio will be established, each of which must comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines. As the sale progresses, the NFT limit per wallet can be increased. Yuga Labs also informed that the change of the limit per wallet will be announced through the official @OthersideMeta account.

Much of ApeCoin’s price increase this Thursday can be explained by a strategy by Yuga Labs to reveal few details about the mechanisms of the sale. This contributed to increased rumors and FOMO (fear of being left out), which in turn fueled ApeCoin purchases. Now that it has been explained that the lots have a fixed price, the price has stabilized around USD 22, although the increase in the last week exceeds 50%.

As in any investment in cryptocurrencies, it must be taken into account that it is a very speculative market and in the same way that there is a bullish rally with a certain token, a sudden collapse in its price is also possible. Consequently, it is advisable to invest with caution.