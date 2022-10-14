Four recommendations on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar Plus + and Filmin

To celebrate Annie Ernaux’s Nobel Prize

The event, in Movistar Plus+

The event Movistar Plus+

There are moments in life when the body is a stranger. A tumor, a depression, an unwanted pregnancy reveal to what extent we do not control our nature. At the beginning of The event, Anne – awesome Anamaria Vartolomei, who carries on her face all the conjugations of pain and despair, but also of intelligence– she fights against this idea by writing in her diary “nothing, we are still the same”, after lowering her panties and seeing them white, without a trace of blood. It’s the 60’s in France. Abortion is illegal.

Audrey Diwan does not lose detail when portraying the position of the society of the time regarding sex, between repressed desire and the fear of a criminal outcome. It is a society that has demonized sex, just as she described in the homonymous novel on which Diwan is inspired, written by Annie Ernaux, recent winner of Nobel Prize for Literature.

Anne wants to study. She wants to be an independent woman. “I want to have a child later, but I don’t want to have a child instead of a life,” she says. She knows that an abortion is the only solution. Even if it’s clandestine, even if she has to pay with death. Diwan builds this blind search like a thriller. Sometimes, like that sequence in a park at night or those anonymous phone calls, like a spy movie.

We know the same as her about clandestine abortions and the stupor of blood and knitting needles we discovered at the same time. Diwan does not hide the pain and fear in a home abortion. But the portrait of him is much more effective thanks to its musical treatment –a brilliant soundtrack by the Galperine brothers– and sound. The abortionist tells Anne that she can’t scream but we are able to hear her sobbing and the clang of tools colliding with each other. A preparation for that final noise, so graphic, brutal, like a horror movie.

Diwan follows her protagonist closely, in many shots a nape and a ponytail, so that we feel the same as her, the terror, the pain, the desperation, the suffering, but also her determination to become a writer, her pride, her honor, as in those final words of Victor Hugo. But if it is a faithful portrait of a feeling, the event is of loneliness. Anne replies to the only person who asks how she is doing: “Alone”. And the plans, increasingly empty as the weeks go by, also show us this. Friends, parents, others, are in the background. Then they don’t even show up. Even her body, that stranger, has left her alone.

Controversy from its title

The mom and the whore in Filmin

The mom and the whore filmin

Director of The mom and the whore Jean Eustache, he shot himself in the chest knowing that he would be lame for life. On the door, he left a suicide note that read: “Knock loud. Like to wake up a dead man.

That transcendent yet jovial spirit runs through his best-known work, The mom and the whore that comes to filmin after a long disappearance with a copy in an enviable state thanks to the restoration of Chanel. Its three and a half hours of loving and existential conversations starring a Jean-Pierre Leaud more in love with love than ever caused the greatest controversy at its premiere in Cannes in 1973.

Behind the green heart 2.0

The lost City, on Amazon Prime Video

Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lost City’ Paramount Pictures

Yes, as this headline explains The lost City is an update of After the green heart, One wonders if it makes sense to see the copy when the original was so good. The answer is yes.

Although he drinks a lot from that one (from its premise: a writer of romantic and adventure novels ends up being the protagonist of one of them), The lost City provides a few reasons not to miss it. Among them, the chemistry between the leading couple of her, Sandra Bullock Y Channing Tatum. And above all, that stellar appearance of Brad Pitt, short but fabulous

Romeo and Juliet for centenarians

Rosaline, on Disney+

Rosaline Disney+

Feminist reinterpretations of princess stories have proliferated lately. Lena Dunham just released in Amazon Prime Video Catherine Called Birdy, inspired by the young adult novel Karen Cushman and now Disney + premieres this nice free version of Romeo and Juliet, also juvenile.

Starring a minor character from the play shakespeare, Juliet’s cousin and Romeo’s ex, Rosaline leaves the troubles of Montagues and Capulets in the background to concentrate as in a romantic comedy on the ups and downs of a young woman (Kaitlyn Dever, the best of the film) who aspires to be a cartographer and continues to successfully reject her father’s offers of marriage.

