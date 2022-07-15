Four recommendations on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Starzplay

Based on (chilling) true events

The Girl from Plainville, in starz play

Elle Fanning in ‘The Girl from Plainville’. cinemania

The proliferation of series based on true crimes is the best proof that reality continues to surpass fiction. And of course, the case that narrates The Girl from Plainville It is a perfect demonstration that the imagination of the writers can not compete with the macabre minds of some criminals.

The Girl from Plainville tells the story of Michelle Carter, the teenager who became famous in 2014 for inducing her boyfriend to commit suicide. Elle Fanning She plays the homicidal woman who convinced Conrad Roy through text messages that the best thing for him to do was kill himself.

Chloe Sevigny gives life to the boy’s mother in this series that describes these gruesome events with all possible sobriety and respect. At some point, yes, some notes of color are allowed, such as the musical scene in which its protagonist gives free rein to her fondness for glee. At the same time that he reflects on the problem of mental illness that plagues the youngest with more force than ever.

The best series you can watch right now

Atlanta, on Disney+

Atlanta Disney+

Maybe, like me, you’ve been dying for months to resume the adventures of Paper Boi, Earn, Darius Y Go. And that you have asked yourself: why the hell Disney+ has it taken so long to release it? In any case, it’s absolutely great that the third season of Atlanta start without its protagonists, with that anti-woke horror story that is Three Slaps, a trend that the series maintains throughout the season, interspersing Paper Boi stories and self-contained chapters starring new characters.

We will have to wait for the second episode to meet again Paper Boi and his entourage on his European tour. A bit of blackface, hallucinogenic episodes, a euthanasia session midsummer or a world in which whites are punished by their slave-owning ancestors are some of the surprises he has in store for us donald glover in this season that reflects more and better than ever on racial tension in the US At your feet.

The return of Ghostface

Scream, on Amazon Prime Video

Neve Campbell in ‘Scream 6’ cinemania

Despite our initial reluctance with this new installment of the saga of the mask, scream it was a very pleasant surprise. This reboot? sequel? recoil! he conquered us with his parodic and absolutely meta style.

It may not be the horror movie that has scared us the most so far this year, but it is one of the titles with which we have laughed the most. On this occasion, to ghost face he takes to murdering centennials: a very nice gang made up of Jenna Ortega (you), mickey madison (Better Things) either Jack Quaid (son of Meg Ryan and Denis Quaid).

A perfect macguffin to summon the original cast, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox Y David Arquette. And with that exciting dedication at the end: “To Wes”, paying homage to Wes Craven, the creator of the first films. Touché!

anarchism festival

the anarchists, on HBO Max

anarchists hbo max

blumhouse has made a name for itself by producing terror. Although at first, anarchists may seem very different from the titles concocted by Jason Blum, this documentary series is not so far from movies as Let me in either The purge. And it may give you the same fear.

Throughout its six episodes, it follows a group of Americans who settle in Acapulco to establish a kind of anarcho-capitalist paradise. Defenders of the abolition of taxes or the right to own weapons, opponents of schooling, Bitcoin speculators and anti-systems in general meet in anarchapulco to make the revolution. Spoiler: They end badly.

