Four Russians arrested in Norway: they were taking photos of prohibited places

The agents found them “photographic equipment and relatively extensive image material” (Getty)

Four Russian citizens – three men and one woman – were arrested in central Norway after being caught taking pictures of objects that are prohibited from being photographedpolice reported Monday.

“It came to light that people associated with this vehicle had been observed photographing facilities that are prohibited from taking pictures,” the Norwegian national police said in a statement Monday.

Agents found “relatively extensive photographic equipment and imaging material” after ordering them to stop their car on October 11. Police did not say what they had photographed. The four arrived in Norway from Finland, according to the police, who added that the detainees claimed to be tourists. Their names were not released.

Last Friday, the District Court of Helgeland (north) authorized his preventive imprisonment for seven days while investigations continue to determine if indeed among the photographs there are images of protected installations.

The authorities indicated that at the moment No link has been established two other cases of Russian detainees in other parts of Norway after police found them in possession of drones. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks.

The police arrested last Friday at the Tromso-Langnes airport a 51-year-old Russian citizen who had been seen taking photographs and in whose possession a drone and images of military helicopters were found.

In the context of the sanctions against Moscow, all aviation-related activities are prohibited for Russian citizens, including the flight of drones (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/via REUTERS)

The day before, another man who police said was carrying two drones, large amounts of encrypted photographic material and three passports was intercepted at the Storskog pass on the Russian-Norwegian border.

According to the media of the Scandinavian country, in the context of the sanctions against Moscow, all activities related to aviation are prohibited to Russian citizens, including the flight of drones.

Police declined to provide further details “due to the nature of the case.”

Security has been tightened around key power, internet and electricity infrastructure after the underwater explosions last month that ruptured two gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea they were built for shipping Russian gas to Germany.

The explosions occurred in both Sweden and Denmark, in international waters, but within the exclusive economic zone of both countries. Damaged Nord Stream pipelines dumped huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

(With information from EFE and AP)

