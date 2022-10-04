four series and movies of the actress to watch on Disney Plus – Very Cosmopolitan

Being among the most awarded actresses in the 2022 Emmy Awards, there are several Zendaya series and movies to enjoy on Disney Plus. Already with a long history, the young woman earned her place in the industry, becoming one of the most acclaimed stars on the current scene for her role in Euphoria from HBO Max.

In addition, Zendaya became known since her adolescence and having her debut participation in the Disney Channel series, A Todo Ritmo. Today, your content available on the streaming platformDisney Plus, is very varied, you can see it in movies like Spider Man: Homecoming even in a spy role in the series Agent KC

These are four Zendaya series and movies to watch on Disney Plus

1-Spider-Man: Homecoming

Being one of his most outstanding performances of 2022, since he joined this Marvel story, as Michelle Jones, the classmate who goes to the same school as Peter Parker (Tom Holland), this duo caused sensations.

Also, the character of Zendaya was created especially for this movie. With this participation, she was awarded again at the Kids Choice Awards, although now as Favorite Movie Actress.

2-friends

Avalon Greene and Halley Brandon are two girls who have a website called GeeklyChic. The girls tell three stories. The first story is about how a boy and a dog, who are best friends, become best friends, only to be best friends again.

The second story is about Avalon Greene (Bella Thorne) and Halley Brandon (Zendaya) who created an online magazine called “GeeklyChic”. She is presented in the story with the ups and downs in the friendship of three groups of friends and all the problems that come with adolescence.

3-KC Agent

Released in 2015 Agent KC, it is a story where she plays KC Cooper, a young woman who divides her life between being a high school student and a secret agent with special missions with her family of spies.

With three seasons available on Disney+, Agent KC brings fun and comedy to the world of espionage. For the series, Zendaya won the 2019 Kids Choice Award for Favorite TV Star.

4-The Great Showman

This is a musical full of songs, The Greatest Showman (2017), starring Hugh Jackman, here he plays the role of young Anne. She is part of PT Barnum’s (Hugh Jackman) circus troupe, and is an acrobat who dances, sings and performs iconic duets alongside her partner Philip Carlyle (Zac Efron).