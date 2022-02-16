Snoring is a common and tiring problem for both those who suffer from it and those who have to sleep next to it. In fact, both of them may have sleep disturbances, although obviously for different reasons.

Sufferers may also have other symptoms, such as severe sleepiness during the day, chest pains and a choking sensation at night. Snoring may also be associated with difficulty concentrating and high pressure levels.

Those who find themselves sleeping with someone who snores, on the other hand, have several solutions available to not hear the noise and try to sleep.

How to help a snorer lessen the problem by sleeping in the correct position

Before trying alternative solutions to be able to sleep next to a person who snores, you should try to solve the problem at the root. Therefore, it is always good to point out the problem so that she can talk to a doctor and try to overcome it. That way, she would be good for her sleep and overall health.

Now let’s see four simple tips to be able to sleep both by helping the person not to snore, and ourselves not to hear it.

An immediate first solution would be to help the person sleep on their side, as this position could make breathing easier. Keeping your head slightly raised may also help, perhaps making sure you keep the mattress slightly raised on the side of your head.

If that’s not enough, you can try other simple solutions to fall asleep trying to relax and not hear the noise.

Four simple tips to be able to sleep with snorers so as not to hear them and help them stop snoring

In general, to get a better night’s sleep you could try some very simple actions to do before bedtime. But they don’t always work, especially if you have to fall asleep with the snoring noise next to your ear.

The easiest way to get to sleep would be to use ear plugs. However, very often you need to be able to hear the alarm well to get up early in the morning. Hence, you can opt for two other solutions.

The first is to put on headphones to listen to relaxing music that covers any noise.

If that doesn’t work either, you can try white noise.

It is a very particular sound, constant and equal over time. There are real white noise generators, but you can also find audio online or on some music applications on your phone. Those who love nature might find sounds that reproduce, for example, the flow of the river or the rustle of trees.

Recommended reading

This is why many do not remember their dreams or forget them after waking up and why they are so important