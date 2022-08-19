Four specialists from COT Manacor at Clínica Juaneda raise the level of specialization and excellence of Juaneda Hospitales

Four renowned medical specialists in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, members of the prestigious team of the Center COT Manacor, have been attending patients at Juaneda Hospitales since the beginning of July, from the new unit set up at Clínica Juaneda.





These are doctors Antonio Corral Munar, Ignacio de Miguel Herrero, Carles Diago Guiral and Isidro Marimón Juan. The Center COT Manacor, SL was created in 2004 by a team of specialists in Traumatology to offer its private medicine services in the Llevant region.

The incorporation of these specialists to the Juaneda Hospitales team means enriching its medical staff with four experts in knee and hip pathology, sports leg pathology, shoulder surgery and treatment, hand and spine pathology and surgery.

Among the activities that Center COT Manacor has been carrying out since its foundation is the follow-up and medical control of those injured in traffic accidents, treatment and follow-up of patients from labor insurance companies, sports medicine, private insurance and private medicine.

The Center COT Manacor medical team that already provides its services at the Juaneda Clinic is made up of four traumatologists who also carry out their activity at the Manacor Hospital, consult at the Center COT Manacor and carry out traumatology shifts at the Juaneda Muro Hospital.

The team of doctors who provide their services at Clínica Juaneda has the capacity to cover the pathology of the musculoskeletal system, both at a medical and surgical level, as it is made up of four specialists who cover practically the entire field of care in this specialty of Medicine.

Dr. Antonio Corral Munar He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Navarra (1990) and a specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology from the Hospital Universitari Prínceps d’Espanya in Bellvitge (1996). He is an assistant doctor at the Manacor Hospital COT Service.

Dr. Corral has been part of the Hip Unit and Septic Unit of the Manacor Hospital since 1997. He specializes in hip and knee pathology, hip and knee prosthetic surgery (primary and revision), arthroscopic knee surgery, and lower extremity sports pathology.

Dr. Ignacio de Miguel Herrero He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Autonomous University of Madrid (2000), a specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology from the Hospital de la Concepción FJD (Madrid, 2006), an Associate doctor at the Manacor Hospital in the Shoulder Unit.

Dr. De Miguel is a specialist in shoulder surgery and treatment, all pathologies and techniques (arthroscopy, subacromial syndrome, instability and cuff pathology, muscle transfers, fracture and degenerative prosthetic surgery, total shoulder arthroplasty and reverse).





Dr. Carles Diago Guiral He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Barcelona (1989) and a specialist in Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery from the Hospital Doctor Trueta (Girona, 1995). He has been an assistant doctor of the COT service at the Manacor Hospital since 1997, a member of the Hand Unit.

Dr. Diago is a great specialist in this extremity, full member of the Spanish Society of Hand Surgery and member of the European Society of Hand Surgery. Like the rest of his colleagues mentioned here, he is a specialist doctor at Center COT Manacor.

Within the subspecialty of Hand Surgery, Dr. Diago is an expert in dealing with all kinds of pathologies (acute, nervous, ligamentous, degenerative, finger and wrist prosthetics) and all surgical techniques (wrist arthroscopy and intervention in small joints)

Dr. Isidro Marimon Juan He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (1991) and a specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology at the Josep Trueta Hospital (Girona, 1996). He is the Clinical Chief of the Manacor Hospital and is part of the Spine Unit.

Dr. Marimón has developed the subspecialty of medicine and surgery of the spine, percutaneous and minimally invasive surgery, kyphoplasty of the spine. He is a member of the group for the treatment of hip fractures in the elderly.