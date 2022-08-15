Four suspected cases of monkeypox ruled out in Potosí

August 14, 2022, 18:15 PM

Four suspected cases of monkeypox were ruled out in Potosí, according to the director of the Headquarters of that department, Huáscar Alarcón, who pointed out that the patients did not meet the clinical or contact characteristics. In reality, they were cases of chickenpox, according to statements collected by El Potosí.

The appearance of blisters or vesicles on the body motivated the mothers of the suspicious patients to take them to the medical consultation, where that it was monkeypox or monkeypox, according to the director of the Sedes potosino.

Alarcón announced that, in that city, the Headquarters has enabled orn isolation wing at the Seville Covid Center, which will be used for patients positive for the monkeypox virus, in the event that they have them. So far they have none.

This Sunday morning, María Renée Castro, Deputy Minister of Promotion and Epidemiological Surveillance, reported 14 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Santa Cruz. That is, three more than on Friday, when the most recent epidemiological report on this disease was released.