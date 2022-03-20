Four US soldiers killed during NATO exercise in Norway

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
The crisis worsens in Ukraine: the attacks continue and more than 3.2 million people flee the country
01:25
-
This is how this cheerleader freed a basketball that had gotten stuck
00:34
-
Hundreds of people evacuated and dozens of buildings devastated by fire in Texas
00:20
-
Toy maker creates lego figures with the image of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
00:27
-
In California, a Latino party decoration store joins in sending aid to Ukrainians
01:41
-
California Advises Newly Released Immigrants from Adelanto Detention Center
01:18
-
The White House eliminates a rule implemented by Trump to expedite express deportations
00:57
-
Dozens of migrants destroy the Immigration offices in Tapachula, Mexico
00:20
-
They identify the minor responsible for the accident that left nine dead in Texas
01:17
-
Why are several western brands still active in Russia?
00:59
-
News at Night 03-18
-
The Constitutional Court of Peru orders the release of former President Alberto Fujimori
00:23
-
These are the changes that would cause permanent summer time in the US.
01:06
-
Moderna requests authorization for fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19
00:23
-
California lawmakers propose a $400 rebate to deal with the cost of gasoline
01:09
-
Chicago businessman donates $200,000 for 10 gas stations to serve free fuel
00:38
-
American Airlines and Southwest cut thousands of flights due to the price of fuel and the lack of personnel
01:35
-
A mechanical failure in the truck that was driving a 13-year-old boy in Texas led to the deadly accident
00:48
-
They identify an American who died in a Russian artillery attack in Ukraine
00:22
-
News at Night 03-17
-
UP NEXT
The crisis worsens in Ukraine: the attacks continue and more than 3.2 million people flee the country
01:25
-
This is how this cheerleader freed a basketball that had gotten stuck
00:34
-
Hundreds of people evacuated and dozens of buildings devastated by fire in Texas
00:20
-
Toy maker creates lego figures with the image of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
00:27
-
In California, a Latino party decoration store joins in sending aid to Ukrainians
01:41
-
California Advises Newly Released Immigrants from Adelanto Detention Center
01:18
-
The White House eliminates a rule implemented by Trump to expedite express deportations
00:57
-
Dozens of migrants destroy the Immigration offices in Tapachula, Mexico
00:20
-
They identify the minor responsible for the accident that left nine dead in Texas
01:17
-
Why are several western brands still active in Russia?
00:59
-
News at Night 03-18
-
The Constitutional Court of Peru orders the release of former President Alberto Fujimori
00:23
-
These are the changes that would cause permanent summer time in the US.
01:06
-
Moderna requests authorization for fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19
00:23
-
California lawmakers propose a $400 rebate to deal with the cost of gasoline
01:09
-
Chicago businessman donates $200,000 for 10 gas stations to serve free fuel
00:38
-
American Airlines and Southwest cut thousands of flights due to the price of fuel and the lack of personnel
01:35
-
A mechanical failure in the truck that was driving a 13-year-old boy in Texas led to the deadly accident
00:48
-
They identify an American who died in a Russian artillery attack in Ukraine
00:22
-
News at Night 03-17