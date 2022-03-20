Four US Soldiers Killed in Plane Crash at NATO Exercises in Norway, Unrelated to Ukraine War | Univision News Events

Four US soldiers died in a plane crash in a Norwegian city in the Arctic Circle during a North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, the Norwegian prime minister said on Saturday.
Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Twitter that The accident occurred on Friday night and the causes are being investigated.but the Norwegian police announced that there was bad weather in the area.
“The soldiers were taking part in NATO’s Cold Response exercise,” Gahr Stoere said. “Our deepest condolences go to the families of the soldiers, relatives and colleagues in their unit.”
The Norwegian military said the accident plane was a V-22B Osprey, belonging to the United States Marine Corps.
“The aircraft had a crew of four and was on a training mission in Nordland county” in northern Norway, according to a statement.
It was heading north to Bodoe, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday. The aircraft crashed in Graetaedalen, Beiarn, south of Bodoe. Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately and at 1:30 am on Saturday they arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the four crew members.
“We can confirm that an incident involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft occurred,” the US Marines said in a tweet. “The cause of the incident is under investigation and additional details will be provided as they become available.”
The crash of the US military plane is not related to the Ukraine war
Annual NATO exercises in Norway are not related to the war in Ukraine. This year they include about 30,000 troops, 220 planes and 50 ships from 27 countries. Finland and Sweden, which are not members of NATO, also participate. The maneuvers began on March 14 and will end on April 1.
The cause of the accident was not disclosed, but the Norwegian military said Cold Response “will continue as planned, with the measures we need to take due to the weather.”
“The weather is too bad in the area to complete work on the scene, but police will resume as soon as weather conditions allow,” Norland Police District operations manager Ivar Bo Nilsson told reporters.
Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, head of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ operational headquarters, said the military exercises would continue despite the accident.
The first such exercise was held in 2006 and the drills have been held a total of eight times over the years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.