Four virtual and free intermediate and advanced Excel courses, ideal for businesses – Enséñame de Ciencia

the prestigious Macquarie Universitylocated in Australia, offers you the specialized training program “Excel Skills Applied for Business” Aimed at users who want to learn the basics of the program, understand the software process and mainly learn how to create a spreadsheet from scratch in the fastest and easiest way. It is worth mentioning that the content is beginner level.

Microsoft Excel It is used massively around the world, so it is important that each citizen develop their digital skills and obtain knowledge from basic to advanced. In turn, Excel spreadsheets are used and required by most companies, whether micro or macro, among the important benefits of learning to use the Office tool is access to greater job opportunities and generating higher income.

This program hosted on the platform coursera It includes four courses divided by level, whose main purpose is to provide training on Excel software applied in the workplace. At the end of the course, it is intended that the user can manage data as well as validate it, extract information from spreadsheets, implement graphics and pivot tables, apply the most modern formulas, master the concepts of concatenation and consolation, among other necessary skills.

It should be added that the schedules and delivery dates are established by the user, that is, it is flexible and they are under the “at your own pace” modality, although it is suggested to study from 4 to 5 hours per week and it is estimated a duration of 6 months. Upon completing the program of the four courses, the user will obtain a certificate compatible with their work area.

The course is under the training of the lecturer and main designer of the content Nicky Bull of the Business Area with the Dr Prashan SM Karunaratne of the Department of Actuarial Studies and the Professor Yvonne Breyer of the Education and Employability Area. It should be noted that the content is in English, therefore subtitles are included in Spanish, French, German, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Hungarian, Arabic and Vietnamese.

Subsequently, each course is broken down with its respective syllabus:

EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: BASICS

Module 1. Critical core of Excel

key features

user interface

navigation controls

basic ticket

Module 2. Performing calculations

Formulas

calculations

cell reference

Module 3. Formatting

key messages

formatting tools

styles and themes

Module 4. Working with data

Specific dates

Manage spreadsheets

Filter, sort, find and replace

Module 5. Printing

Optimize the spreadsheet for

print options

Module 6. Graphics

Creating and modifying charts

Final evaluation

EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: INTERMEDIATE I

Module 1. Sheets and workbooks

Work with multiple sheets

Combine data and sources

Toolbox (includes shortcuts and ninja tips)

Module 2. Text and date functions

date and text

Extract information

Module 3. Named Ranges

Managing, creating, and applying named ranges

Module 4. Summary of data

advanced formulas

COUNTIFS

graphic representations

Module 5. Tables

Table management

Sorting and filtering

Module 6. Pivot tables, graphs and slicers

Create pivot tables

Resolution of commercial problems.

Graphs and segmentations.

Final evaluation

EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: INTERMEDIATE II

Module 1. Data validation

Data creation and application

Validation Formulas

Basic and advanced conditional formatting

Module 2. Conditional Logic

Functions and logic tests

Conditional logic concept

Beneficial conditional operations

Nested IFs to evaluate data

Module 3. Search automation

dynamic searches

Sources

Module 4. Audit and formula protection

check errors

Trace Precedents and Dependents

circular references

Protection

Module 5. Data modeling

Model different scenarios

Inputs, assumptions and/or results

Goal Seek, Data Tables and Scenario Manager

Module 6. Macro recording

Automation

The use of macros

Final evaluation

EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: ADVANCED

Module 1. Design and documentation of spreadsheets

Create and maintain spreadsheets

Design flexible and auditable sheets

Transparent calculations

User-friendly navigation

Module 2. Advanced Formula Techniques

The use of array formulas

Module 3. Data cleaning and preparation

Dynamic and automated solutions

Clean up messy data

Functions to correct, replace and delete

Module 4. Financial functions and working with dates

Introduction to financial functions

Date formulas in calculations

loan schedules

Using depreciation functions

Module 5. Advanced search functions

automatic searches

Dynamic search ranges

Module 6. Creation of professional dashboards

Set up a dashboard

Data models and interactivity

Final evaluation