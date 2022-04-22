Four virtual and free intermediate and advanced Excel courses, ideal for businesses – Enséñame de Ciencia
the prestigious Macquarie Universitylocated in Australia, offers you the specialized training program “Excel Skills Applied for Business” Aimed at users who want to learn the basics of the program, understand the software process and mainly learn how to create a spreadsheet from scratch in the fastest and easiest way. It is worth mentioning that the content is beginner level.
Microsoft Excel It is used massively around the world, so it is important that each citizen develop their digital skills and obtain knowledge from basic to advanced. In turn, Excel spreadsheets are used and required by most companies, whether micro or macro, among the important benefits of learning to use the Office tool is access to greater job opportunities and generating higher income.
This program hosted on the platform coursera It includes four courses divided by level, whose main purpose is to provide training on Excel software applied in the workplace. At the end of the course, it is intended that the user can manage data as well as validate it, extract information from spreadsheets, implement graphics and pivot tables, apply the most modern formulas, master the concepts of concatenation and consolation, among other necessary skills.
It should be added that the schedules and delivery dates are established by the user, that is, it is flexible and they are under the “at your own pace” modality, although it is suggested to study from 4 to 5 hours per week and it is estimated a duration of 6 months. Upon completing the program of the four courses, the user will obtain a certificate compatible with their work area.
The course is under the training of the lecturer and main designer of the content Nicky Bull of the Business Area with the Dr Prashan SM Karunaratne of the Department of Actuarial Studies and the Professor Yvonne Breyer of the Education and Employability Area. It should be noted that the content is in English, therefore subtitles are included in Spanish, French, German, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Hungarian, Arabic and Vietnamese.
Subsequently, each course is broken down with its respective syllabus:
EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: BASICS
Module 1. Critical core of Excel
- key features
- user interface
- navigation controls
- basic ticket
Module 2. Performing calculations
- Formulas
- calculations
- cell reference
Module 3. Formatting
- key messages
- formatting tools
- styles and themes
Module 4. Working with data
- Specific dates
- Manage spreadsheets
- Filter, sort, find and replace
Module 5. Printing
- Optimize the spreadsheet for
- print options
Module 6. Graphics
- Creating and modifying charts
- Final evaluation
EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: INTERMEDIATE I
Module 1. Sheets and workbooks
- Work with multiple sheets
- Combine data and sources
- Toolbox (includes shortcuts and ninja tips)
Module 2. Text and date functions
- date and text
- Extract information
Module 3. Named Ranges
- Managing, creating, and applying named ranges
Module 4. Summary of data
- advanced formulas
- COUNTIFS
- graphic representations
Module 5. Tables
- Table management
- Sorting and filtering
Module 6. Pivot tables, graphs and slicers
- Create pivot tables
- Resolution of commercial problems.
- Graphs and segmentations.
- Final evaluation
EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: INTERMEDIATE II
Module 1. Data validation
- Data creation and application
- Validation Formulas
- Basic and advanced conditional formatting
Module 2. Conditional Logic
- Functions and logic tests
- Conditional logic concept
- Beneficial conditional operations
- Nested IFs to evaluate data
Module 3. Search automation
- dynamic searches
- Sources
Module 4. Audit and formula protection
- check errors
- Trace Precedents and Dependents
- circular references
- Protection
Module 5. Data modeling
- Model different scenarios
- Inputs, assumptions and/or results
- Goal Seek, Data Tables and Scenario Manager
Module 6. Macro recording
- Automation
- The use of macros
- Final evaluation
EXCEL SKILLS FOR BUSINESS: ADVANCED
Module 1. Design and documentation of spreadsheets
- Create and maintain spreadsheets
- Design flexible and auditable sheets
- Transparent calculations
- User-friendly navigation
Module 2. Advanced Formula Techniques
- The use of array formulas
Module 3. Data cleaning and preparation
- Dynamic and automated solutions
- Clean up messy data
- Functions to correct, replace and delete
Module 4. Financial functions and working with dates
- Introduction to financial functions
- Date formulas in calculations
- loan schedules
- Using depreciation functions
Module 5. Advanced search functions
- automatic searches
- Dynamic search ranges
Module 6. Creation of professional dashboards
- Set up a dashboard
- Data models and interactivity
- Final evaluation
