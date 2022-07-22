Four women and a look: this is ‘Top of the Lake: China girl’









The good movie stories They’re not just in the movies. Now the biggest Hollywood stars and the best filmmakers they have gone to television to count them. An example of this is the director Jane Campion, the mind behind Top of the Lakea feminist series acclaimed for exploring rape culture, gender dynamics, and the experiences of single women. Top of the Lake: chinese girl is the second season of this mini series and features a trio of actresses and big Hollywood stars: Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie and Nicole Kidman. They sound like you, right? we tell you who are these actresses and in what series and movies have you seen them prior to Game of Thrones a The Handmaid’s Tale.

Elisabeth Moss, sublime protagonist in Top of the Lake The protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale is a detective in the series created by Jane Campion, considered one of the best female filmmakers to the point of having been the first director to collect a Lumière Award on Monday, October 15, 2021 and having won the 2022 Oscar Award for best direction by the power of the dog. Elisabeth Moss reports to Campion in Top of the Lake to carry out a dark thriller that plays with convoluted plots united by the advance of the Detective Robin Griffin’s investigationplayed by Elisabeth Moss, and the conversations between the characters. “People who used to make movies now make television,” said the director of the mini series when the second season premiered, Top of the Lake: China girlin 2017, after more than two decades making films and eight years since he had made his last film, bright star (2009). And it is that Jane Campion likes to bet on social projects and that they are worthwhile: “I want to continue at the forefront of risky proposals and in New Zealand and Australia only films are financed mainstream. That’s why I do series now,” he said..







Elisabeth Moss plays a much grimmer detective Y to star in his he chose Elisabeth Mossprotagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale. But long before that, the Californian actress already had an extensive film record with roles of strong and attractive women, among which her interpretations of Zoey, the youngest daughter of President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing of the White Houseand the secretary Peggy Olson in Mad Men. Reason why Campion was clear about choosing Elisabeth Moss, who tShe ended up winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries for top of the lake in 2014.

Gwendoline Christie, Griffin’s excellent companion Gwendoline Christie is one of the new additions to the cast of the second season of Top of the Lake. The actress from the United Kingdom became known in The time surgeon (2007) and later participated in The imaginary of Doctor Parnassus (2009) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015). But his most famous roles are undoubtedly in Game of Thronesas Brienne of Tarthand her portrayal of Captain Phasma in the last trilogy of starwars.







The actresses play Robin Griffin and Miranda Hilmarson respectively. In Top of the Lake: China girlGwendoline Christie plays Miranda Hilmarson, a 35-year-old Sydney police officer who becomes Detective Robin Griffin’s partner to investigate the death of the Asian girl. she and she does after introducing herself to Griffin as an ally after confessing that his decision to shoot his former boss, Al Parker (David Wenham) was the right one for her.

Nicole Kidman, the great addition to Top of the Lake: China Girl The Australian actress is Julia Edwards in the second season of Top of the Lake. It is not the first time that Nicole Kidman works alongside the New Zealand director. Jane Campion counted on her to be the protagonist of her film portrait of a ladyalongside John Malkovich in 1996. “I’ve been a friend of Jane Campion since our film and I wrote to her with all the nerve asking her for a role in a second part of her series without knowing if it would be recorded. In the end, Gerard Lee and she created Julia thinking of me, so I can not be more grateful, “said the actress then.







The Australian actress joins the second season of the series Nicole Kidman is Mary’s adoptive mother. (Alice Englert), the daughter Detective Robin Griffin gave birth to after being raped. her character is one of the most interesting characters of the season by marking the nuances that the director wanted to give her to understand feminism as opposed to the character of Alexander ‘Puss’, Mary’s boyfriend. When Griffin tracks down Mary’s whereabouts, he discovers that Julia and her husband are experiencing a falling out and a relationship crisis.