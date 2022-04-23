Four-year-old girl dies of alcohol poisoning

A four-year-old girl has died after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey in full view of her mother, Baton Rouge police said.

Sargeant L’Jean McKneelya police spokesman, told reporters that the girl’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on one count of aggravated murder. It is unknown if any of them have a lawyer to represent them.

Police were dispatched to a home in Baton Rouge around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports that a girl was unconscious. The girl, four-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Township Medical Examiner said an autopsy showed the cause of death to be alcohol intoxication. The girl had an alcohol level of 0.680%, more than eight times the adult limit for driving, which is 0.08%, authorities said.

While investigating, detectives said they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to take the bottle in full view of the mother.

The investigation is still ongoing.