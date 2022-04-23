NewsUS

Four-year-old girl dies of alcohol poisoning

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

A four-year-old girl has died after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey in full view of her mother, Baton Rouge police said.

Sargeant L’Jean McKneelya police spokesman, told reporters that the girl’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on one count of aggravated murder. It is unknown if any of them have a lawyer to represent them.

Police were dispatched to a home in Baton Rouge around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports that a girl was unconscious. The girl, four-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Township Medical Examiner said an autopsy showed the cause of death to be alcohol intoxication. The girl had an alcohol level of 0.680%, more than eight times the adult limit for driving, which is 0.08%, authorities said.

While investigating, detectives said they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to take the bottle in full view of the mother.

The investigation is still ongoing.

News and services that extend the global reach of fact-based coverage

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Four-year-old girl dies of alcohol poisoning

10 mins ago

They kill a 27-year-old in Bayamón and another man in Comerío

16 mins ago

The US only wants to discuss migration, Havana’s envoy to the bilateral dialogue complains

24 mins ago

War Russia – Ukraine | Joe Biden will send heavy artillery and other weapons to Ukraine | United States | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | | WORLD

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button