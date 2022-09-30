Fourteen years later, the plenary session of the León City Council again demands the establishment of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of León

Ordinary plenary session of the month of September of the León City Council, this Friday. In the image, during the minute of silence for the victims of gender violence.

Fourteen years later, the same motion has returned to the plenary session of the León City Council: ‘To demand from the Junta de Castilla y León and those other competent administrations the establishment of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of León’.

The proposal, as happened in 2007, has been approved unanimously so that León adds this degree to his university.

Throughout the plenary UPL has highlighted the need “for a Faculty of Medicine for León.” “An old claim,” he assured, that over time “not only is not diluted but has increased.”

The pandemic and the urgency



“After experiencing a global pandemic situation in which health personnel have shown their faces on many occasions in conditions that left much to be desired, to which is added the evident lack of personnel, this lack of training in the autonomous community is evident,” It has been highlighted since the Leon formation.

It has also stressed that “there are repeated announcements in the media by health officials in which they reiterate the lack of generational change motivated by the numerous retirements in the health field and that has even forced the hiring of doctors from other countries”.

With all this, the UPL has justified the urgency and the need to implement these studies at the University of León.

Criticism of Manueco



An approach supported by part of the municipal socialist group who, in the words of the councilor Evelia Fernández, has remarked that it is “necessary to implement this faculty because the need for doctors in León is pressing, the province has one of the templates older and insufficient to cover vacations and surgical lists.

the pp



Fenández lamented that “Mañueco’s response is not to do it and this project will be left out like so many others.”

Given this response, the popular councilor, Marta Mejias, has reproached Fernández for “the use of this type of partisan approach” alleging that this type of decision “does not depend solely on the Board.”

the third town hall



Finally, the plenary has agreed to urge the Board and competent institutions the need to implement Medicine studies in the ULE.

In this way, the Leonese city council becomes the third to carry out this motion after this week the City Council of Cuadros did it in the first place and later the consistory of San Andrés del Rabanedo.