Fourth case of monkeypox confirmed in Cuba

The Ministry of Public Health has notified about the confirmation of the fourth case of monkeypox in Cuba.

In a note published on their website, they explain that it is a 26-year-old male Cuban citizen residing in the province of Cienfuegos, a health worker who had direct contact with the third case detected on the island.

“On September 30, it begins with skin lesions suggestive of the disease, so a sample of them is taken and confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory of the Pedro Kouri Institute (IPK) on October 1,” they reported.

They report that the patient was in strict isolation for being direct contact, so there are new contacts. It evolves favorably and without complications.

Likewise, the MINSAP maintains that the rest of the isolated contacts for the third case remain asymptomatic on the eighth day of surveillance.

On September 23, 2022, the third case of monkeypox was confirmed in Cubawhen a 27-year-old Cuban resident in the province of Cienfuegos, a contact of a Cuban resident in the United States, who presented suspicious symptoms of the disease, was diagnosed.

This patient began with symptoms on September 15 and had attended the Health services on the 22nd.

An Italian tourist was the first case of monkeypox diagnosed in Cuba, last August. “He rapidly evolved to gravity, being in a critical unstable condition since the 18th, dying on the afternoon of the 21st,” the Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported.

Recall that the World Health Organization has explained that the monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

People with monkeypox usually have a fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.