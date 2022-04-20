Fourth Covid dose for everyone: which vaccines we will use – Chronicle

Bologna, 18 April 2022 – After having ascertained that the Omicron variant and its subvariants Omicron2 and Omicron3 they are more present in Italy and more contagious than Deltaand that the government gave the green light for the fourth dose for the most fragile sections of the population, it is natural to ask how we should behave in the coming months. Will it be necessary to continue vaccinating?

The novelty is that there is a new vaccine which will arrive in autumn and “may contain RNA adapted to one or more variants already known” and there is talk of a vaccine against all coronaviruses. This was said in an interview by the general director of the Aifa-Italian Medicines Agency, Nicola Magrini. Which he added: “It is one of the lines of research that are followed today, perhaps the most important, but I estimate that it still takes at least a year”. Meanwhile, soon “we will have other vaccines, such as Novavax or Valnevaapproved in Britain these days, and possibly a third RNA vaccine CureVacwhich had development problems last year. “

Remembering that the fourth dose it can be done after at least 120 days from the thirdbut they are still there 4 millions of people who have only taken two doses (as the virologist did know a few days ago Franco Locatelli), the speech could be premature. Instead Magrini also said that “for October let’s talk about annual recall. At that point we will likely have new vaccines adapted to the variants “, and” for those who make the second call today there is also the autumn call “. three doseshe added, “I’m a classic, building an optimal immune response fourth dose it is an extra boost, offered to those who remain at risk, starting from the fact that after 4-5 months you have a gradual loss of effectiveness“. So,” with the fourth dose the antibodies go back to increasing beyond the levels of the third “.

Then there are the data on reinfection that speak for themselves and already since December 2021 there have been several pharmaceutical companies that have announced that they are working on ad hoc vaccines to ensure better protection against Covid variants: Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson.

Omicron reinfection data

With the arrival of summer and the relaxation of restrictions, we tend to think less and less about Covid, but as can be seen from the daily bulletins the infections are stable (when they do not increase) and the ministerial maneuvers suggest to move forward, in anticipation of next autumn. Even because Anna Teresa PalamaraDirector of Infectious Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health, in commenting on the weekly monitoring data, said: “The rate of reinfections exceeds 4% and this is one of the characteristics related to Omicron period“, recalling among other things the presence in Italy of the Omicron sub-lineages such as BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 and of omicron-omicron recombinants, such as Xj and Xl, but” for none of these sub-lineages – he said – an increase in the ability to transmit or to cause severe disease has been documented “.

The certain fact seems to be that “even in the era of Omicron circulation, the third booster dose protects both from diagnosis that from severe disease Covid and severe disease protection is particularly high in over80 and over70, where the protection exceeds 90%. But the protection is also active against infection and we note a percentage of 66% or more in the various age groups “, Palamara continued, reiterating the invitation to complete the vaccination cycle, including the indicated boosters.

Looking to the future, therefore, in the autumn there could be the possibility of making another call, in view of the bad season, even if it is still necessary to understand the trend of the epidemic in May. Anyway, what vaccines are likely to be indicated for a probable one fourth dose for the whole population in the next months? Here is the data available to us so far.

Pfizer and Moderna

Calculating that in Italy the booster doses administered belong exclusively to mRna technology (because the data reported good preventive efficacy from these types of vaccines), it can be assumed that Pzifer And Modern they will continue to be at the forefront of prevention, also because vaccines are further along in the rehabilitation process. Also in the Use have already been authorized for the fourth dose for two categories of people: over 50 and immunosuppressed.

Hipra

Hiprathe Spanish protein vaccine, still not approved by Ema (the European drug company), has a good chance of being chosen for a possible fourth dose. But it all depends, explains who is involved in the matter to Adnkronos Salute, “from when the data of clinical results will arrive” at the EU regulatory body (for approval, ed.) “. If they came to September “it would be a problem”, but “if – as it would seem – they came to May Juneor even at the beginning of July“, then a go ahead “during the summer or at least for the beginning of September” could be obtained in Europe. To ensure that “at least key vaccines are available for an autumn campaign”.

However, there is still a lack of data on Hipra, as well as the trend of infections in May will have to be evaluated. For now of Hipra we know that, in addition to being a protein vaccine like Novavax, “it is a vaccine based on the Beta and Alpha variants. So while it is not an Omicron vaccine it is not the same vaccine as we have now and could have some advantages. actually as a reminder, as it is proposed. It could therefore also be an alternative, which could also arrive for the autumn “, underline the experts.

Novavax

Hipra’s announcement came at the end of March, but there was in line before him Novavax, the vaccine that was supposed to please the undecided. Being, in fact, a vaccine against covid which, however, does not use the mRna technique, but rather there protein technology, when it was approved it was expected that it would be highly sought after by those who were not against the vaccine itself, but against vaccines created with new technologies. There hasn’t been a real rush to get vaccinated with Novavax. However, it is a ‘young’ vaccine, that is, arrived last and in anticipation of autumn, as the director Magrini also said, could become important for the recall of the third or fourth dose.

It should also be remembered that Novavax is a traditional vaccine And protein vaccines have been in use for several decades against diseases such as tetanus. The study of its data, therefore, will be very important in the coming months.