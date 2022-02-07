Fourth dose already in six countries, the virologist Barocco: “Doubts about efficacy”

For about a month there fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is a reality in six countries: after the first opening by Israel, Denmark, the United States, Hungary and then Spain and Germany made this choice, but the data on its effects are still few, so much so that recently the European Agency for Medicines (Ema), said it wanted to wait for further data before making decisions. Also in Italy at the moment a fourth dose is not expected. Driven by an epidemic situation that seems to tend towards a progressive improvement, thanks to the arrival of heat, there is time to review the risks and benefits of the new booster, in light of the limited knowledge currently available.

MORE INFORMATION

Fourth dose, what do we know

“In the history of vaccination, it has never been possible to give four doses so close together, the maximum had been three, with the first two close together and the third spaced apart”, virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the University of Milan, tells ANSA Bicocca. “The preliminary data available so far – he adds – also raise some doubts about the further effectiveness of this additional dose”. A certain element is that “the more the booster is separated from the other doses, the more its effectiveness is greater as it gives the immune system time to react,” observes the virologist. «Another thing we have learned – he continues – is that, the more the second and third doses are administered in a short time, the lower the immune response. For example, doing the third dose at six months is more effective than after three months, as is doing the second after 4 months instead of 28 days ”. However, the emergency of the pandemic made it necessary to reduce the time intervals: “at a time when the incidence of cases was high, it was necessary to act as soon as possible to raise the immune protection, still low after the first dose . This induced the policies to opt for the minimum time for the recall, that is 28 days ».

Britain instead preferred to wait and “it is difficult to say who made the right decision, in any case we have learned something new”, notes Broccolo. Another open problem about the fourth dose is that “the population is already immunized and it is so heterogeneously, either because some have received different types of vaccines or because they have had an infection, symptomatic or not”. In light of these considerations, the virologist continued, “it would be incorrect and dangerous to take the fourth dose with your eyes closed.” Furthermore, “the more we go forward in time, the more we have an increasingly heterogeneous situation, which imposes the ever stronger need to personalize the recall in fragile patients”. A possible solution would be to check the level of defenses by taking the test that measures neutralizing antibodies before undergoing other vaccinations. It is therefore “probably appropriate – concludes Broccolo – to take a long break, also to see how the virus evolves, if there will be new developments, while cases in our country are decreasing and we are heading towards endemic. One possibility could be to opt for an annual vaccine that protects against omicron and possible new variants ».