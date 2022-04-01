Fourth dose, Bassetti: “Non-political science decides”

On the expansion of the audience for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine in Italy “a dangerous contrast is being created between the role of politics and that of technicians. I continue to consider it inappropriate that a Minister of Health, not a doctor and therefore non-expert, expresses positions on vaccination for which most of the experts of scientific societies have expressed themselves saying that the data on the fourth dose at the moment are not sufficient to be able to say that it should be done at all. An important incident is being created between the political and technical side, I hope you want to run for cover otherwise a clash would be serious “. Like this Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, comments to Adnkronos Salute the words of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who, a guest of ‘Radio Anch’io’ on Rai Radio 1, explained that, “if we decide “on the fourth dose,” it will be for groups of elderly people.

“I am president of the Italian Society of Anti-Infectious Therapy and I express the position of my registered colleagues, but other companies have also expressed it and many studies too – remarks Bassetti – I find it serious to want to continue to ask for a single European line on vaccines, without understanding that there cannot be without the regulation of experts and doctors. Wanting to become gangrenous on this position does not help “.