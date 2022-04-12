Fourth dose Covid vaccine: for whom, effects and reservations. When should we all do it?

Between one variant and another the Covid insists and, consequently, in Italy, it is time to fourth doses of vaccine. After the announcement of the Ministry of Health – together with Iss, Aifa and Css – the Regions are preparing to leave with the administration of a new dose to elderly and frail. In Lombardy it has already started yesterday. At the moment, however, the new recall will not be available to everyone: “It is intended for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and have a ‘age between 60 and 79 years “, reads the indications of the ministry. At least for now, in short, the fourth dose will only concern the elderly and frail. But it will always be like this or in autumn we may be involved all in the booster dose recall? Let’s see the situation in detail.

At the moment, in Italy, they have been authorized for the administration of the this dose the Spikevax mRNA sera from Moderna and Comirnaty from BioNTech / Pfizer. There are no differences between the two, as happened with the third dose, but the dosage is lower, just like that of the first booster. But the vaccine of the Spanish company Hipra, currently under ‘cyclical review’ by the European drug agency Ema and proposed as a recall, it could mess up the cards. In any case, it all depends, explains those who are familiar with the issue, “from when the clinical results will reach the EU regulatory body”. If they arrived in September “it would be a problem”, but “if – as it would seem – they arrived in May-June, or even at the beginning of July”, then a green light “during the summer or at least for the beginning of September” you might be able to get it in Europe. To ensure that “at least key vaccines are available for an autumn campaign”. But there must be the data. May will be important also to understand what the virus does and what to expect in the coming months.

Hipra, Europe evaluates the new Covid vaccine for the fourth dose

The fourth dose is given to 120 days away from the additional dose i.e. the additional dose administered to complete the primary vaccination course (first and second dose).

The fourth dose of Covid vaccine is planned for people who have turned 80 or older, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years.

At the moment, however, the new ministerial circular specifies, the indication on the fourth dose does not apply to those who contracted the Cornavirus after the third dose.

Fragile patients are people who, due to advanced age, acute or chronic illnesses regardless of age and the therapies to which they are subjected, are more at risk not only to become infected but also to be able to evolve into a more clinically significant disease with the possibility of hospitalization. Several pathologies that identify them. Respiratory diseases: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy. Cardio-circulatory diseases: heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA), post-cardiogenic shock patients. Neurological diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases; multiple sclerosis; muscular dystrophy; infantile cerebral palsy; myasthenia gravis and dysimmune neurological diseases. Endocrine diseases: type 1 diabetes; type 2 diabetes being treated with at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications; Addison’s disease; panhypopituitarism. Liver disease: liver cirrhosis. Cerebrovascular diseases: cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impairment of neurological and cognitive autonomy: stroke in 2020-21 and stroke before 2020 with ranking ≥ 3. Hemoglobinopathies: thalassemia major; sickle cell anemia and other severe anemias. Other: cystic fibrosis; down syndrome; severe obesity (BMI> 35) and severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 art. 3 paragraph 3.

So far, Ecd and Ema note, no safety issues emerged from studies on additional boosters. Evidence on the effects of a fourth dose comes in large part from Israel, where fourth dose vaccinations have started earlier than elsewhere. The data indicate how a fourth dose succeeds restore antibody levels, without raising new safety concerns. Plus, it appears to be able to provide one as well additional protection against serious diseases. However, the duration of the benefits is not yet known and the evidence is still limited

No particular side effects emerged related to the administration of the fourth dose, therefore the safety profile of the drug remains unchanged. However, at the moment, it was opted for do not administer the second recall to under 60s. In fact, they have not been found under this age group so far particular benefits from a new dose of anti Covid preparation to mRna, even if in other parts of the world the fourth dose is administered from the age of 50. But in autumn everything could change. Interviewed by Press, Minister Roberto Speranza explained: “While the war has replaced Covid in the media, in reality it has simply added itself. On this we will have to make an important communication effort and insist with vaccination “. Then he added: “Now our health authorities have ordered the second booster, the so-called fourth dose, for 80-year-olds, RSA guests and frail elderly people.we call it more extended also for the other age groups “. It is therefore likely that after the summer we will all have to vaccinate ourselves against Covid again. The confirmations will come only with the new scientific studies.

Even with the administration of the fourth dose the regions are organizing independently. In some cases it is possible to show up at the hubs without a reservation, as announced by Abruzzo, while in Lombardy a reservation is required. I’m 516 thousand Lombard over 80s who have taken the third dose for at least 4 months and can therefore do the fourth injection of Covid vaccine. They are joined by another 132,000 people who are between 60 and 79 years old, and are among the frail patients. Still to understand where is it elderly not hospitalized in the RSA and frail people will be able get vaccinated: the hypothesis is that they can both address the hubs still active (in Milan the Palazzo delle Scintille) and in the pharmacies dwhere it has been possible to get vaccinated for several weeks in Lombardy by booking on the portal managed by Poste Italiane. Patients followed in hospital wards due to their chronic diseases can presumably also be vaccinated directly in the hospital that follows them.