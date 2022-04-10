Fourth dose Covid vaccine: for whom, when and how to book – Chronicle

After weeks of waiting, on fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine has arrived the green light from the Ministry, Higher Institute of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency. A decision taken after the EMA and ECDC ruling on the second booster dose of the anti Covid-19 vaccine (second booster), and the meeting of the Aifa CTS. A joint note contains indications on administration: recipients, times and which vaccines to use. But let’s see everything in detail.

In Italy they have been authorized for the administration of this dose the Spikevax mRNA sera from Moderna and Comirnaty from BioNTech / Pfizer.

The fourth dose is given to 120 days away from the additional dose i.e. the additional dose administered to complete the primary vaccination course (first and second dose).

The fourth dose of Covid vaccine is planned for people who have turned 80 or older, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years. At the moment, however, the new ministerial circular specifies, the indication on the fourth dose does not apply to those who contracted the Cornavirus after the third dose.

Fragile patients are people who, due to advanced age, acute or chronic illnesses regardless of age and the therapies to which they are subjected, are more at risk not only to become infected but also to be able to evolve into a more clinically significant disease with the possibility of hospitalization. Several pathologies that identify them. Respiratory diseases: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy. Cardio-circulatory diseases: heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA), post-cardiogenic shock patients. Neurological diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases; multiple sclerosis; muscular dystrophy; infantile cerebral palsy; myasthenia gravis and dysimmune neurological diseases. Endocrine diseases: type 1 diabetes; type 2 diabetes being treated with at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications; Addison’s disease; panhypopituitarism. Liver disease: liver cirrhosis. Cerebrovascular diseases: cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impairment of neurological and cognitive autonomy: stroke in 2020-21 and stroke before 2020 with ranking ≥ 3. Hemoglobinopathies: thalassemia major; sickle cell anemia and other severe anemias. Other: cystic fibrosis; down syndrome; severe obesity (BMI> 35) and severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 art. 3 paragraph 3.

Until now, in Italy, they could do the fourth dose of Covid vaccine, to complete the vaccination cycle which for them included by default one more dose than the general population, the so-called ‘super fragile’ (almost 900 thousand), such as patients immunocompromised or who have undergone a organ transplant.

No particular side effects emerged related to the administration of the fourth dose, therefore the safety profile of the drug remains unchanged. However, he opted for do not administer the second recall to under 60s. In fact, they have not been found under this age group so far particular benefits from a new dose of anti Covid preparation to mRna, even if in other parts of the world the fourth dose is administered from the age of 50.

I’m 516 thousand Lombard over 80s that gives Monday 11 April, they will have had the third dose for at least 4 months and will therefore be able to do the fourth injection of Covid vaccine. They are joined by another 132,000 people who are between 60 and 79 years old, and are among the frail patients. Still to understand where is it elderly not hospitalized in the RSA and frail people will be able get vaccinated: the hypothesis is that they can both address the hubs still active (in Milan the Palazzo delle Scintille) and in the pharmacies dwhere it has been possible to get vaccinated for several weeks in Lombardy by booking on the portal managed by Poste Italiane. Patients followed in hospital wards due to their chronic diseases will presumably also be able to get vaccinated directly in the hospital that follows them.