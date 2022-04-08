Fourth dose Covid vaccine, when to do it and who should not do it

Fourth dose Covid vaccine, “it is recommended to administer a second booster dose (second booster) with mRna” anti Covid “vaccine in the dosages authorized for the booster dose, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has passed since the first booster dose“. This is specified by the note from the Ministry of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and the Higher Health Council (Css), which, following the pronouncement of the European Medicines Agency Ema and the European Center for the prevention and control of diseases, Ecdc, and at the meeting of the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of Aifa, indicates that in Italy the fourth dose should be administered “to people aged 80 or over, to guests of residential facilities for the elderly “, the RSA, and to people” with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies aged 60 or over “.

CONDITIONS OF HIGH FRAGILITY – The communication therefore attaches the list of “highly frail” conditions in the presence of which a fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine is indicated even from 60 to 79 years of age. A list which, it should be noted, can be updated on the basis of the available evidence. Here she is.

Respiratory diseases: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy. Cardio-circulatory diseases: heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA), cardiogenic post-shock patients. Neurological diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, infantile cerebral palsy, myasthenia gravis, dysimmune neurological diseases. Diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies: type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes on at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications, Addison’s disease, panhypopituitarism. Liver disease: liver cirrhosis. Cerebrovascular diseases: cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impairment of neurological and cognitive autonomy, stroke in 2020-21, stroke before 2020 with ranking greater than or equal to 3. Hemoglobinopathies: thalassemia major, sickle cell anemia, other severe anemias. Other: cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, severe obesity (Bmi greater than 35). Disability (physical, sensory, intellectual and mental): severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 article 3 paragraph 3.

WHO SHOULD NOT DO THE FOURTH DOSE – The indication for the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine “at the moment it does not apply to subjects who contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the first booster dose“The note specifies. It also reiterates” the priority of putting in maximum protection all subjects who have not yet received the first booster dose, and for whom the same has already been recommended and to promote, recalling its absolute importance, the administration of the fourth vaccine dose in all subjects with marked impairment of the immune response due to causes related to the underlying disease or pharmacological treatments, and to subjects undergoing solid organ transplantation. It should be remembered that for the latter category, the administration of the fourth dose should be considered equivalent to a booster dose, consisting of the primary vaccination cycle of three doses “.