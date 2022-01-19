“Fourth dose does not protect against Omicron”: here is the new Israeli research on anti Covid vaccines

Liguria. Even after the fourth dose, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would only be partially effective against the variable Omicron. This is the result of an initial research carried out by an Israeli institute, the Sheba Medical Center, carried out on the effects of repetition of vaccinations.

This is what emerges from the results of medical-scientific research: at the moment the sample is not very large, we are talking about 154 volunteer doctors who have undergone the fourth inoculation, but this is the first experimental research of this kind on which we can have some data.

According to the director of the Infectious Diseases Unit, who led the study, Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, “the increase in antibody levels we observed with both Moderna and Pfizer is slightly higher than that seen after the third booster dose. and despite the increase in the level of antibodies, the fourth dose offers only a partial defense against the virus – explained the professor – we have seen many people infected with Omicron after the fourth dose “.

She further added that “the vaccine is excellent against alpha and delta variants, but not good enough for omicron,” adding that it still seems like a good idea to give the fourth dose to frail patients. The hospital has not released more specific data, underlining that these are preliminary published studies given the large degree of public interest.

The Israeli health ministry began providing the fourth dose last month to immunocompromised patients, healthcare professionals and citizens over 60. Up to last Sunday, about 500,000 Israelis have received the fourth dose.