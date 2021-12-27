fourth dose efficacy study is underway

The Omicron variant runs in Israel, where today they register 1,760 new cases of coronavirus out of approximately 94,300 tests carried out yesterday. This was reported by Ynet citing the latest data from the Ministry of Health. The R index is at 1.41. And 87 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in “serious” conditions, almost 86% of which – underlines Ynet – are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Half of the new confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel are attributed to the Omicron variant, writes the Jerusalem Post on the basis of the ministry’s data. Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has reported 8,242 deaths from complications related to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, one kicked off today at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Aviv research on the efficacy of a fourth dose of the covid vaccine. All 150 doctors on duty, who had all already received the third dose as of August 20, will receive the fourth dose of Pfizer / BioNtech. “We will examine the effects of the fourth dose of the vaccine on the level of antibodies, on the prevention of infection, and on its safety,” explained director of the virology department, Gili Regev-Jochai.

Since last week, all people over 60 and employees of health facilities have been invited to get the fourth dose in Israel. Only 60 percent of the 9.4 million Israelis are considered fully vaccinated, having received three doses or having received the second dose less than six months ago.