Fourth dose, epidemiologist Ciccozzi: “Only for the frail and the elderly. For all the others I would wait for October and the release of the new vaccine”

“Fourth dose? With this vaccine I would not recommend it, if not for elderly, immunocompromised and frail people, that is, those people who have to protect themselves for some time before going to the warmer months, when the circulation of the virus is less. For all the others, however, I would expect a vaccine that will certainly be released in September-October, mainly calibrated on the Omicron variant“. Are the words spoken to “Rotogravure 264”on Cusano Italia Tv, from Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome.

The epidemiologist, who cites in this regard a work just published that demonstrates how after the fourth dose the antibodies increase and then decay after two months, explains: “There are many vaccines currently in the experimental phase. Moderna is experimenting with a bivalent vaccine for influenza and coronavirus, finally calibrated on the Omicron variant. There is the protein-based vaccinejust like the Novavaxdeveloped by the Spanish multinational Hiprawhich is awaiting the outcome of the examination by the EMA. The failure of the Novavax vaccine? – observes – This is one of the reasons why I said in another television broadcast it is useless to continue using the green pass, because it has now completed its task. I say this because I thought that the vaccine would have been successful among the undecided and honestly I know many who were waiting for Novavax, only then in the meantime they fell ill with covid and therefore will be vaccinated in a few months. However, it is also true that at the media level, no space was given to this vaccine“.

Regarding the end of the state of emergency, Ciccozzi repeatedly invites us not to abandon common sense: “I do not understand at all this haste to remove the mask: at present, in closed places it is unthinkable to eliminate it. We are in the umpteenth stage of the plateau but we still have 74 thousand infections. Wherever I turn I have friends and acquaintances who have covid. It is very easy to get infected: this Omicron family, which also includes the variant Omicron3 destined to appear, has an enormous capacity for contagion. I hate the mask and will burn it as soon as possible, but it’s not time to get rid of it yet. The end of the emergency does not mean the end of the epidemic: the virus is still circulating and therefore we still have to defend ourselves“.

And he comments: “Look that the use of the mask is a habit that we will hardly lose in the years to come, especially in winter in closed places or on public transport. I teased my Japanese friends for wearing masks long before the covid. And a Japanese friend of mine from FAO told me that they used it to avoid the flu, because otherwise they would have to stay at home for 7-10 days without getting paid. We must continue to wear the Ffp2 mask, to be changed after 8 hours. Surgical mask? It is useless, except to surgeons in the operating room to protect the patient. The same doctors remove it and replace it with the ffp2 outside the operating room “.