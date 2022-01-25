fourth dose for all adults. The reasons for the choice – Time





In Israel, the fourth dose of Covid vaccine is recommended for all people aged 18 and over. This is the recommendation from the Israeli government’s group of experts and that it concerns people who have been cured of Covid-19 for at least five months or who have received the first ‘booster’ for at least five months. The decision, experts say, “was made in the light of positive results that demonstrate three to five times greater protection against severe disease after the fourth dose.” And because, they argue, the protection against infection is twice as great in people who received the fourth dose than in those who received three doses. There is no approval from Nachman Ash, Director General of the Ministry of Health, to further expand the vaccination campaign.





In Israel, the administration of the fourth dose has already started for the over 60s and for those at risk. So far in the country, more than 600,000 people have received the second ‘booster’. Although only last week Gili Regev-Yochay, head of infectious diseases at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, made it known that from the first results of her study, administering a fourth dose does not offer strong additional protection.



