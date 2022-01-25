fourth dose for all over 18s

Fourth dose of covid vaccine for all citizens aged 18 to 60. This is the recommendation, in Israel, announced by the body that coordinates the management of the pandemic and by the commission for vaccines. The indication relating to the new booster concerns people who have recovered, as stated in the Jerusalem Post, or who have received the third dose for at least 5 months.

The green light came after the analysis of the data relating to the effect of the fourth dose: the protection against severe disease increases by 3-5 times and the protection against infection doubles compared to the shield produced by 3 doses. The data initially released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday showed that the fourth dose offers particularly valid protection to the over 60s, the subjects most at risk from a personal point of view. The picture was drawn by looking at the effects on 400,000 people who received the fourth dose and 600,000 who received the third at least 4 months ago. Today’s recommendation must obtain the approval of the Directorate-General of the Ministry of Health.

In December, Israel had already launched the fourth dose for those over 60, medical personnel and frail subjects. For these categories, new booster available at least 4 months after the previous administration.