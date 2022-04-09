Fourth dose for over 80, Rsa and people at risk. Green light from the ministry to the second booster for the most exposed over-60s: that’s who they are

ANCONA – Green light for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid“to mRna in the strengths authorized for the dose booster», For people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for guests of the RSA and for patients included in the risk categories between 60 and 79 years of age. This was announced by the Ministry of Health with a decision that follows by two days the recommendation issued by Ema and Ecdc, the European supervisory authorities on drugs and disease control, in favor of the opportunity to administer the fourth dose to over 80s, and to the deadline at the meeting of the Scientific Technical Commission of Aifa.

The categories to be protected

In a joint note, the Ministry of Health, the Higher Institute of Health, the Higher Council of Health and the Italian Drug Agency provide that the second booster booster will be administered not only to over eighty years old and to guests of retirement homes and protected residences for the elderly, but also to citizens between 60 and 79 years old who fall into one of the categories at risk in case of infection with SARS-CoV-2. These are patients with pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases that require oxygen, cardiopaths and diabetics, suffering from neurological diseases such as ALS and multiple sclerosis, or liver diseases, the very obese and severe anemics.

The decision of the second booster for the elderly, RSA guests and over 60s is at risk, explains the joint note, “with a view to further consolidating the protection provided by vaccines and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution”. The second booster will be administered no earlier than 120 days after the first. The indication for the fourth dose, the ministry further specified, “at the moment does not apply to subjects who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the first booster dose”. The decision was adopted “with a view to further consolidating the protection provided by vaccines and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution”.

The immunosuppressed

Before the decision to extend the booster-bis, the administration of the fourth dose was intended only for transplanted and immunosuppressed patients. In the Marche region, the coverage rate with fourth dose, according to the latest weekly reprt of the Gimbe Foundation, is 5.9%, lower than the Italian average (8.2%).

Apart from the news announced on the fourth doses of vaccines, yesterday the epidemiological situation in the Marches signaled a further decline in the contagion curve: 2,086 new cases, with 41.2% of positives, and a weekly incidence dropped to 936. cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, 20 points less than the day before. Total hospitalizations for Covid are stable (231) with one less patient in intensive care (9, for an occupancy of 3.4% of total beds) and 222 in the medical area (21.9% saturation). Four deaths related to the epidemic, patients between 78 and 90 years.

