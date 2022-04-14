Fourth dose for the elderly and frail, from Thursday the first administrations: all useful information

Emilia-Romagna ready to leave as early as Wednesday, with reservations for the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine reserved, as required by national directives, in three categories: the elderly aged 80 and over, people between 60 and 79 years old (therefore born from 1943 to 1962) if suffering from specific critical pathologies indicated by the Ministry of Health, and finally the guests of residential centers for the elderly (Cra and Rsa) regardless of age, who will be vaccinated as a priority. Overall, a potential audience made up of about 500 thousand citizens.

Dosing will begin the next day, Thursday. The administration of the fourth dose (or second booster dose – second booster) to severely immunosuppressed people has already started on March 1. In order to receive the second booster, it is necessary to have completed the primary vaccination course (first and second dose), followed by the third (booster) dose, after a minimum interval of at least four months from the latter. The Region has already sent the operational instructions to the Health Authorities, which have quickly organized themselves to leave with reservations and administrations.

“The fight against the virus is not over, we must secure our elderly and the most fragile people – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. And the organizational machine is ready to support this new phase of vaccination campaign. We keep high attention in our behaviors in daily life, to maintain that normality of life conquered at such a hard price “.

The organization

On the organizational front, in Emilia-Romagna for the first week of the current vaccination campaign reservations are mandatory and the possibility remains active for citizens to fix the appointment for vaccination through the usual channels (Cup, electronic health record and pharmacies ); the health authorities will send an informative text message on the opportunity to undergo vaccination to all people who fall into the three categories identified.

From the week following the start (the exact date will be communicated in the next few days) it will instead be possible, exclusively at the provincial hubs, to access even without a reservation. As regards the administration of the fourth dose, each Healthcare Company, at the same time, prepares to start with five paths: the vaccination hubs still open, the Healthcare Centers, general practitioners, at home for people under home care or unable to move from home and, finally, in the outpatient clinics of specialized hospital centers that care for patients with complex clinical pictures.

Pathologies

These are the pathological conditions for which the fourth dose is scheduled, after 120 days from the administration of the third:

Respiratory diseases

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy

Cardio-circulatory diseases

Heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA)

Post cardiogenic shock patients

Neurological diseases

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases

Multiple sclerosis;

Muscular dystrophy

Infantile cerebral palsy

Myasthenia gravis

Dysimmune neurological disorders

Diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes on at least 2 diabetes medications with complications

Addison’s disease

Panhypopituitarism

Liver disease

Cirrhosis of the liver

Cerebrovascular diseases

Cerebral hemorrhagic ischemic event with impairment of autonomy

neurological and cognitive

Stroke in 2020-21

Stroke prior to 2020 with ranking ≥ 3

Hemoglobinopathies

Thalassemia major

Sickle cell anemia

Other severe anemias

Other

Cystic fibrosis;

Down syndrome.

Severe obesity (BMI> 35)

Disability (physical, sensory, intellectual and psychic)

Severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 art. 3 paragraph 3