Fourth dose, Gismondo: “No scientific basis, positive only for Big pharma”

On the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine “there is no solid basis, neither scientific nor epidemiological in the context we are experiencing, which may justify at this moment an extension “to categories other than those for which it is already foreseen and for which – technically – it is not to be considered a second booster, but a booster after a primary vaccination course composed of 3 doses for the immunosuppressed, he strongly reaffirms this at Adnkronos Salute Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan, after the green light of the American FDA for a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also in the over 50s, and the request to the EU by of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, of a univocal and shared position.

“I absolutely agree – urges the expert – with those who say that a fourth dose is today positive only for pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccinesAccording to Gismondo, “a new dose would be optimal with an updated vaccine, certainly as autumn approaches, but not before.”