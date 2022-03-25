Fourth dose, Gismondo: “Test to the elderly to understand if they react to the vaccine”

“Administering a fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine, “as it has been described in the literature” with regard to repeated boosters at short notice, “can be counterproductive because it seems that the immune system may even be inhibited in its ability to react” to vaccination. “But even if there were no such dangers, through ad hoc tests we must understand who to administer this possible new dose. Because if there are people who have not reacted to the third, they certainly will not do it with the fourth”. He points this out to Adnkronos Salute Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan, while the technical scientific commission of the Italian drug agency Aifa is discussing the possibility of a second booster for the elderly and guests of the Rsa.

“If there are elderly or frail people who have not produced antibodies” after the doses already received, “in which the vaccine has not elicited the right immunostimulation, it is useless to administer other vaccines to them. Serological tests will be essential – he argues. expert – to fully understand the immune status of these people “. Patients to whom, Gismondo reiterates, “a treatment with monoclonal antibodies used in prevention could be useful”.

A weapon that the European Medicines Agency Ema is also considering: as reported by the same EU regulatory body in the latest press update, the response on the first anti-Covid monoclonal is approaching, which would have a specific indication precisely in prophylaxis, in people not yet infected or exposed to Sars-CoV-2, for which vaccination is contraindicated or would be ineffective. The drug, a mix of the antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab, would also be effective against the sub-variant Omicron 2 which gallops towards predominance also in Italy.