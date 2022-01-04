Fourth dose in Italy in the wake of Israel? With us the advantage of 20 million boosters (but there is a road map)

Israel has already started administering. France and Germany say they are ready to do so soon. The EMA and the FDA do not rule it out, at least for the immunocompromised. It’s Italy? For now, wait, watch and push the campaign for the third dose. With Omicron continuing its impetuous run and causing infections and hospitalizations to rise again, the hypothesis of the need for further inoculation of the anti-Covid vaccine is beginning to make its way around the world. On the fourth dose, however, a common strategy has not yet been defined, and today each health authority goes on its own.

Leading the way, as has already happened several times in recent months, is Israel. Just yesterday in the country the administrations began with over 50 thousand citizens booked and 14 thousand already inoculated again. The additional recall – which Prime Minister Bennet has recommended to defeat Omicron – is currently not available for the entire population, but only for the over 60s who received the third dose over four months ago. There is nothing strange looking at the data available today: on the one hand because the over-60s are more exposed to the possibility that the infection causes them to run into particularly serious forms of the disease, on the other because after 120 days the protection of the vaccine begins to decline.

Evidence on which the experts who support the French and German governments are also working. The Minister of Health of France Olivier Véran for example, just yesterday explained that “The question of a new dose of vaccine will arise soon enough for fragile people in our country, the immunosuppressed or the very elderly.” A “proactive” wait-and-see (“we are discussing it with our scientists,” he added), to which German colleague Karl Lauterbach had already signed up before Christmas and the definitive boom in infections. “We will need an aggressive campaign with booster doses,” he explained, adding “a fourth dose will probably be needed.” This is also demonstrated by the very first opinions of the European and American drug agencies. If the EMA, which at the moment has not opened an official evaluation, has only informally filtered the probable need for a fourth dose with an updated vaccine to defeat Omicron at least for the immuno-depressed, for its part the super expert of the House Bianca Anthony Fauci takes her time, but does not rule it out at all: “It is conceivable that in the future we may need an additional injection, but at this time we hope to obtain a greater degree of protection duration from that booster dose.” Translated: now we need to push on the third dose, for the fourth it will be evaluated soon.

A position very similar to that of Italy which, however, has a much more advanced campaign of recall than the United States. In fact, 20 million booster doses have already been administered. However, for the moment the speech is absolutely premature. Moreover, the fourth dose has not been authorized by the Italian drug agency which, like Ema, also makes it known that it is not yet considering approval. The issue, however, in view of the next few months, could begin to be addressed in the next few weeks (regardless of the assessment of the European body, Aifa could also follow an autonomous path). In any case, the decision will be guided by the data obtained from the experiences of other countries, primarily Israel. For the moment the information is scarce, but it already suggests that the need for a new recall is far from remote. So much so that even the consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and Professor of Hygiene at the University of Milan Walter Ricciardi, in recent days from the very pages of the Messaggero had stressed that “a fourth dose will be needed”. However, highlighting how at the moment “this is a premature speech”, because in any case “with the new reminders we will not start until the end of the first semester”, between May and June in practice.