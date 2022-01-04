Fourth dose, Israel reveals first studies: “Antibodies increase 5 times” – Foreign

Tel Aviv, 4 January 2022 – The first studies on fourth dose from Covid vaccine. And they look encouraging. To make them known is obviously Israel, a pioneer state that has started the administration of the second booster on health personnel and over 60s. “One week after the injection of the fourth dose, we know with greater certainty that it is safe and effective – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said today -: there is a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person “. Bennett spoke on his way out of the Sheva medical center, citing studies that are still – it should be emphasized – in the preliminary stage.

The debate over the fourth dose has been going on for weeks now and has flared up after the explosion of the Omicron variant in the world. It was Israel that launched the further call, before suddenly braking and deciding to let it go only for fragile categories such as over 60s and healthcare workers

. Half-world experts are divided on whether to continue at this pace with vaccinations. “It is not really sustainable, and probably not even necessary, to think about vaccinating the whole world every 4 or 6 months,” professors said today. Andrew Pollard, luminary of British virology and pediatrics. Pollard is among the architects of the vaccination project of the University of Oxford which in recent months resulted in the production, in partnership with AstraZeneca, of the first anti-Covid serum.

“We have not even managed to vaccinate (with a single dose) all those who live in Africa – he explained – and certainly we will not be able to make the administration of a fourth dose manageable for everyone” in the near future, Sir Andrew insisted in a new interview granted this time to BBC Radio 4. The virologist then reiterated that the need for a fourth booster is not yet “completely certain” and, if anything, it will be reserved for the most vulnerable people for now. For Pollard “the worst (of the pandemic) is absolutely behind us”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prefers a wait-and-see strategy and at today’s press conference he did not announce further restrictions on the already known ‘Plan B’. In short, the discussion on the fourth dose continues, waiting to understand precisely what the effectiveness of the second booster is against the rampant Omicron variant.