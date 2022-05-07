fourth dose of Covid-19 for people over 50 years old – Health

President Iván Duque announced that today the country meets the vaccination goal of reaching 70% of the population with two doses. Additionally, he mentioned that will enable the fourth dose for people over 50 years of age, which can be applied 4 months after the first booster dose.

According to the president, the biologic for this dose may be from Pfizer or Moderna. The decision to approve the second reinforcement was made considering that it is important to maintain the herd immunity rates that the country has been presenting until now.

During the visit to the Cancer Treatment and Research Center, CTIC, Duque clarified that in in the specific case of Moderna’s biological, the equivalent of half a dose will be applied to be able to comply with the entire scientific immunization project that the health authorities have outlined.

In this regard, he stressed that “we already have more than 13 million compatriots with booster doses. This will be very important to continue protecting ourselves, continue saving lives and continue to irrigate confidence throughout the national territory.”

For this purpose, if one takes into account that 84.9 percent of Colombians between 50 and 59 years old have already received their second dose and 96.2 percent of those over 70 have already received their second dose, approximately 11′ 100,000 would enter this new stage, which for the most part, given the vaccination schedule, would meet the conditions to receive them, something that, in the words of health specialist Pedro León Cifuentes strengthens the protection left by the vaccines if one takes into account that most of the defenses decrease after the fourth month, without neglecting that the ability to prevent serious illness and death remains in force.

“It has been shown that vaccines against covid-19 do not protect against infection, but they do protect against severe and lethal outcomes as long as people have completed their schedules and as long as the threat of new lineages remains, it is important to apply these reinforcements”, Cifuentes insists.

Here it must be taken into account that the National Vaccination Plan continues its course and that, according to official voices, there are enough biologicals to fulfill this task. If one takes into account 96,149,604 doses of vaccines that have been received in the country, 82,345,284 have been applied.

Although until now the application of the second reinforcements has begun, it is important to clarify that the vaccination goals have as a priority to complete the rest of the Colombian population that still has to complete their schemes (two doses or a single dose) and 66.8 per percent of those over 11 years of age who have not yet received the first booster, if one takes into account in the latter case that the total target population in this strategy (booster dose) is 35’734649 Colombians over 12 years of age, of which to date more than 11.8 million belonging to this group have received it; thus, it is premature to think that the goal is to apply second boosters to the entire population.

For health specialist Elizabeth Beltrán, it is clear that the National Vaccination Plan has focused on protecting the most vulnerable against Sars-CoV-2, among whom age is one of the main risk factors; In accordance with the dynamics of the pandemic, immunizing all those over 50 years of age with these third doses is a sensible and harmonious intention with the fundamental precept that the pandemic is not yet over.

Given the announcement that a half dose of Moderna would be used for this strategy, the Ministry of Health, based on the recommendations of the group of experts, has based this decision on various studies that show that since Moderna’s biological contains 100 micrograms of active ingredient (twice as much as the others) for reinforcements, the same pharmaceutical company has shown that half is used, In addition to reducing the secondary effects after the application of the vaccine, it specifically increases the defenses if other biologicals are already present, so there is no reason to think that the amount applied is insufficient.

In the same sense, it is not superfluous to clarify, according to the Ministry of Health, that the doses of vaccine that will be applied in the second boosters can be used regardless of the type of vaccines that have been previously received because it has been shown that the biologicals of mRNA guarantee a reactivation of the defenses after the time has passed after the application of the third dose.

Where to go?

As was said a few weeks ago, all the doses of the anticovid vaccine are being applied at the points of the expanded immunization program (EPI), which are used for normal vaccines in a measure that was taken at the same time that the posts were being dismantled. of vaccination that had been specifically intended to apply biologicals against Sars-CoV-2. In this sense, it is known that the country at the time is making a transition from the 1,700 exclusive points that it had for the PNV, which were temporary, to the more than 4,100 that are normally enabled.

As is known, the departments and cities make this transition, for which a rigorous inventory is necessary to determine how many anticovid doses are in their containers, how many have been sent to IPS and hospitals, and how many have been received in total, in a task that knows that it is well advanced, so in all cities and regions people who require this type of reinforcement can approach these posts.

Here we must be clear in the sense that vaccination continues to be free and within the strictly official framework, Therefore, no one can be denied these reinforcements in a strategy in which the EPSs to which those over 50 years of age are affiliated should also participate. “In this process it will be important to continue protecting ourselves, saving lives, and giving confidence to the population,” stressed President Iván Duque when announcing this new stage of vaccination against covid-19.

