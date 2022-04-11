Fourth dose of Covid vaccine at the start for the elderly and frail, when we will all have to do it

From today we start with the fourth dose for the elderly and the frail, but Minister Speranza speculates that in the autumn the recall against Covid will be extended to everyone.

In Italy it is time for fourth doses of the Covid vaccine. After the announcement by the Ministry of Health – together with Iss, Aifa and Css – the Regions are preparing to leave with the administration of the fourth dose to the elderly and frail. In Lombardy it starts already today. At the moment, however, the new recall will not be available to everyone: “It is intended for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for guests of the RSA and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years.“, reads the indications of the ministry. At least for now, in short, the fourth dose will only concern the elderly and frail.

In autumn, however, everything could change. Interviewed today by the press, Minister Speranza explained: “While war has replaced Covid in the media, in reality it has simply added itself. On this we will have to make an important communication effort and insist on vaccination“. Then he added:”Now our health authorities have ordered the second recall, the so-called fourth dose, for eighty-year-olds, guests of the RSA and frail elderly. In the autumn we will evaluate a more extensive recall for the other age groups as well“In short, the management seems to be decided: after the summer we will all have to vaccinate ourselves against Covid again.

The confirmations will come only with new scientific studies, also because the proliferation of new variants – especially with a circulation of the virus that remains very high – can change the rules of the game several more times between now and September-October. New booster vaccines may arrive, or younger sections of the population may be excluded. Undersecretary Costa explained to Fanpage that the direction is that of annual reminders for all. What is certain is that planning for next winter will have to begin long before September. To avoid running into a devastating wave once again in terms of casualties and restrictions.