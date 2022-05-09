Fourth dose of Covid vaccine for everyone in Emilia-Romagna: what we know – Chronicle

Bologna, 9 May 2022 – La Tuscany engages the throttle on fourth doses of Covid vaccine. “I am persuaded that between September-October it will be necessary to recall with a fourth dose, starting from the most fragile for then extend it to the entire population“Declared the president of the Region, Eugenio Giani.

Fourth dose in Emilia-Romagna: how many already vaccinated

But Emilia-Romagna runs even faster. The fourth dose has already started from 1 March to severely immunosuppressed people and from 14 Aprilas required by national directives, to three categories: the seniors aged 80 and over; people between 60 and 79 years of age, immunosuppressed and highly fraili, suffering from specific critical pathologies indicated by the Ministry of Health and, finally, guests of residential centers for the elderly (Cra and Rsa), regardless of age, who will be vaccinated as a priority.

So far I am 83 thousand vaccinated with the fourth dose in Emilia-Romagnaabout 14% of a total audience of 559,971 subjects, of which 370,048 are aged 80 and over; 158,731 are immunosuppressed and highly fragile in the 60-79 years range and 31,192 guests in the rsa and cra. Emilia-Romagna – he underlined the councilor for health, Raffaele Doniniin recent days -, is the first Region in Italy “ for fourth doses administered.

Fourth dose for everyone: Region ready

And the Region is working to be ready, with the organizational machine, for the extension of the audience of recipients of the fourth dose to the whole population. When the audience will expand, in fact, the commissioner Donini is counting on availability of Emilia-Romagna to undergo a new vaccination: “Citizens know very well that this pandemic will not leave us anytime soon – he explained -, however we have the weapons to defeat it and prevent serious illnesses from developing, so I am convinced that when the vaccines in autumn, those against the new variantsin this region we will find the best organization to administer them and the availability of the population “.

Autumn and Covid: the forecasts

Following the seasonality of Covid, it is expected that, like any respiratory virus, Covid will intensify again in the autumn both circulation and intensity and aggression, with the arrival, among other things, of new variants.

I vaccinated with the second dose

In Emilia-Romagna, the 91% of the citizens, more than 2.8 million people, have taken the second dosethat booster.