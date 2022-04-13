Fourth dose of Covid vaccine for over 50s: the hypothesis for autumn- Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

The Ministry of Health: «It is a phase of vaccine fatigue. Poor adhesion among the immunosuppressed ». Recombinant Xf identified in Italy: «It’s not dangerous». Antivirals from general practitioners

Will the audience of Italians invited to receive the second call widen? In autumn, when it is assumed that the infections will multiply again, it could be extended to over 50 or to the over sixty

healthy. Everything is still to be defined, it depends on some unknowns. When and if companies will be ready with a bivalent vaccine, containing two strains of the pandemic virus (in addition to the one native to Wuhan, the Omicron variant) with the addition of the anti-flu.

Off to the over 80s “In the summer, the request for authorization could be submitted to the examination of the regulatory bodies”, sketches a rough deadline Nicola Magrini, head of Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) which prefers to quote it as “annual dose“. The goal is to prepare to anticipate a new pandemic hike. For now there is certainly that second boosterthe booster, is recommended yesterday to over 80 year olds (provided they have not had the infection, which has the value of a natural immune reinforcement), guests of the RSA and 60-79 year olds with chronic diseases, for example patients with ongoing cancer, diabetes, pulmonary fibrosis (read here the passages of Aifa). An Israeli study showed that the second recall in the elderly protects 4 times more.

Immunosuppressed Previously, the fourth dose was indicated for immunosuppressed people, people with a weak immune system, 800 thousand in Italy. The problem is that even in this risk range membership has so far been lackluster despite the fact that they are people under medical supervision and therefore should have received a solicitation not to evade the recall. This is not an encouraging sign. The 90% of Italians got immunized with at least two doses, then vaccine fatigue ensued. (read the update on vaccinations here)

Few children Gianni Rezza, head of prevention of the Ministry of Health, however, does not dramatize: «It is a typical phenomenon of all immunization campaigns. At the beginning there is the honeymoon, followed by a phase of stasis because the perception that Covid is dangerous is fading precisely because serious cases are decreasing. Yet we speak of a safe vaccine“. Overall, the situation is satisfactory, affirms the president of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli: “90% have completed the primary cycle, two doses, 39 million of those to whom it is recommended have had the booster, 4 are missing. 5-11 years could have expected better results (only one in 3 children had the two injections) yet we did better than France and Germany. Don’t pediatricians push? A doctor who does not recommend vaccination is incompatible with the profession “.

New viruses The recombinant forms of the virus, the result of the mixture of genetic pieces of the sub-variants of Omicron (BA.1 and BA.2) that infect the same cell, are not alarming. The latest sequencing took place in Emilia Romagna where the recombinant Xf, product of the Delta-Omicron crossing. There is no reason to consider it a danger since for contagiousness it seems similar to Omicron. The most threatening recombinant, Rezza says, was considered Xe (appeared in Great Britain) “but it’s not sure if it has an evolutionary advantage and is 10% more transmissible.”

Antivirals in the pharmacy More news around the corner. Aifa is about to make Paxlovid antiviral (one of the two used in hospital in Italy) prescribable by family doctors. Patients will be able to pick up the pills for free at the pharmacy. The streamlined procedure will shorten the administration times: the drug must be taken to be effective within 5 days of the onset of symptoms (preferably 3). It can be prescribed to patients followed at home, at risk of worsening.





