Fourth dose of Covid vaccine: for whom and when? Aifa’s decision – Chronicle

Today was the day of the CTS meeting of the Italian Medicines Agency on the audience of the fourth dose of the vaccine. On the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, “further investigations are needed” concluded the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of the Italian Medicines Agency, which today began “the evaluation of the advisability of a second booster dose of Covid vaccines. 19 for particular categories of subjects “. “Considering the complex of data available”, reads a note, “the CTS has decided that further investigations are necessary, integrating the international scientific evidence with the data of studies in progress in Italy. The CTS reiterated that completion is essential. of the vaccination cycle followed by the booster dose already authorized “. Bassetti “A common sense decision has come from the CTS of Aifa. To give everyone a fourth dose now would mean subjecting ourselves to three doses of vaccine in the space of just over a year, considering that an updated vaccine could arrive in the autumn and so too a new recall. Here, we must push precisely on this front, have an updated vaccine as soon as possible. Otherwise we must be very tough in saying that giving the fourth dose to those who are not immunosuppressed, has no scientific value “he told Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. I ask “Well” the decision of the Technical Scientific Commission (CTS) of AIFA to await “further investigations” before extending a second booster dose of anti-Covid vaccines to further categories. Thus the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco, who explained to Adnkronos Salute: “We cannot imagine a universal compulsory vaccination without the confirmations” that must be done “with the times of science, and with a sharing and a certainty about this vaccination that I imagine is necessary in the future with a strategy like that of the flu, that is, targeted in particular on fragile subjects and those most exposed “. “The timing is there to do these …