Fourth dose of COVID vaccine is not widely considered: Gatell – El Financiero

Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell ruled out that Mexico is considering applying widespread a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the morning press conference on Tuesday, the official pointed out that second booster doses they would be reserved for health personnel Y older adults that they need it.

“The specific use of a possible fourth dose is not necessarily being widely considered. Some technical recommendations (in countries and regions that have approved second boosters) indicate that those who would benefit more from a fourth dose are older adults, ”he said at the National Palace.

“We do not have a fourth dose scheme as part of the vaccination policy. However, due to medical recommendations, there are people who are instructed to have an additional dose, which would represent the fourth dose, ”he added.

This same policy will apply to health personnelwho for reasons of professional exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, could access a fourth dose, said the person responsible for the pandemic in Mexico.

“In summary: it is not that there is a structured plan to receive fourth dosesbut for clinical reasons. It may be recommended that these two population groups (older adults and health personnel) could have a fourth dose, ”he reiterated.

COVID vaccine for children

The Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell announced this Tuesday vaccines against COVID-19 that could be applied to girls and boys between 5 and 11 years old In the next weeks.

“We have several mechanisms with which we are trying to have these vaccines (for girls and boys). On the one hand there is the mechanism COVAXin which we have invested $78 million. So far, the COVAX mechanism has not put on offer the specific vaccine that is needed for 5 to 11 yearsfrom Pfizer, but with another formulation”, he stated.

However, “we have explored by asking Pfizer directly, so that they can tell us whether or not they could give us these vaccines under contract. He already answered yeswhich could eventually deliver them to the second quarter of 2022″ he added.

Likewise, the person responsible for the pandemic in Mexico reported that, in addition to the Pfizer vaccineMexico is analyzed a couple more shots to apply to girls and boys of the country, which includes the biological ‘abdullah‘ made in Cuba.

“It’s not just Pfizer, Cuba has a very good vaccine, the Abdullah vaccine. They include children from 2 years old. At this moment we do not consider from 2 to 5 years, only from 5 to 11, but the Abdala vaccine could be an excellent option”, he assured.

In addition, the official mentioned that the vaccine Sinovac It is also being considered for application in infants, since in addition to being supplied to adults, in other countries it has been applied to girls and boys.

“You have to see what vaccines are availablenot to close ourselves to just one”, he sentenced.