Fourth dose of Covid vaccine needed: Pfizer’s announcement

The fourth dose of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine, currently scheduled for immunosuppressed people, will be needed for everyone. To support this, in an interview with the “Face the Nation” program, was Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer. The number one of the pharmaceutical giant pointed out that the booster dose has made it possible to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths, but the protection provided against infections has turned out to be less lasting than expected. Bourla pointed out that the data collected so far has been provided to the Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the US government body that manages the regulation of pharmaceutical products. In fact, to understand if a fourth dose will actually be necessary, it will also be important to listen to the opinion of experts not linked to Pfizer.

Pfizer works on a new vaccine

Bourla said it is important at this time to coordinate, not only with the FDA, but also with the pharmaceutical industry as a whole and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “In this way we will provide the Americans and the world with a coherent and not confused picture,” she stressed. She then announced that Pfizer is working on a vaccine that can not only protect against all variants (including Omicron), but that can guarantee at least one year of protection from Covid. “If we can, at that point we can go back to the life we ​​used to,” she noted. During another intervention, Bourla observed that in an environment characterized by the Omicron variant it is necessary to “increase the immune response”.

When will a decision on the fourth dose be made in Italy?

In Italy, a decision on the possible administration of the fourth dose could come in the coming months. Guido Rasi, consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo and former executive director of the EMA, explained that to make an informed assessment it will be necessary to consider the cases of reinfection and the characteristics of the patients who will contract Covid again. It will also be necessary to understand precisely the duration of protection provided by the third dose. Considering that these evaluations should take at least 3-4 months, it is likely that a definitive answer on the fourth dose will not arrive until June.