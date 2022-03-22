Fourth dose of Covid vaccine, who can have it and when to do it in Campania

In Campania, the fourth doses of the vaccine only for super-fragile patients have started. The administrations four months after the third dose.

It started there fourth dose Of vaccine anti-Covid in Campania, with the administrations from last March 1 which to date are reserved only for super fragile patients. These are immunosuppressed subjects, with autoimmune disorders or other pathologies, who are particularly at risk if they become infected with Covid19. A number, therefore, still very limited of fourth doses, as explained to Fanpage.it by Pina Tommasielli, general practitioner and referent for territorial medicine of the Crisis Unit for the Coronavirus emergency in Campania.

Who can do the fourth dose

“For now – explains Tommasielli – we have had information from Scientific Technical Committee to reserve the fourth dose of vaccine only to superfragile, immunosuppressed patients, with autoimmune disorders or other pathologies, a few people numerically. But the Ministry of Health, and even before that the American Fde, are considering whether to extend the fourth dose to other categories as well. To date, there are two lines of thought. The first is to give the fourth dose, as well as to superfragile patients, even to the frail, such as the elderly and diabetics. But scientific evidence is expected. In this case, anti-covid vaccinations with fourth dose could be combined with the start of the annual influenza vaccination campaign in September-October, reserving it for the same categories: over 65s, diabetics, chronic bronchopaths. The other line of thinking would like to extend the fourth dose to everyone from September. “

When and how to do the fourth dose

Superfragile patients were already reported in February 2020, when the anti-Covid vaccination campaign began. It was the first category to be vaccinated. The lists are therefore already available. 4 months after the third dose, patients can call their family doctor and report the request to get the vaccination, or go to hubs or pharmacies to get it directly. Vaccinations take place with Pfizer and Moderna administrations.