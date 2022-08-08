Fourth dose of COVID vaccine will be necessary to enter large events

The announcement was made by the Secretary of the Department of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado.

Dr. Carlos Mellado, secretary of the Department of Health of Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The Department of Health announced today that as of today, all people who wish to participate in a massive event, both in closed and open spaces, will have to have their “up-to-date vaccination” against the virus. COVID-19.

This means that they must comply with the primary series of one or two doses, as well as the corresponding reinforcements established by the health authorities.

It was learned that the guideline issued by the Department of Health on July 18, comes into force, as of today, which replaces the concept of “complete vaccination” with “up-to-date vaccination” which, in addition to requiring the primary series established by the manufacturer of the vaccine, requires reinforcements as a requirement to enjoy the show.

Individuals who do not meet these requirements may instead submit a negative viral test performed 48 hours prior to the event. The test must be performed by a certified laboratory. Negative results will also be accepted COVID-19 within the past three months, along with documentation of recovery, including a letter from a licensed health care provider.

This guideline comes into force at a time when a new upturn in the number of infections by COVID-19 after the weekend concerts of the urban exponent bad bunny. The event not only included three sold-out performances at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, but it was also broadcast in different places around the island, reaching thousands of people.

“It is commendable to reaffirm that, under the Community Levels of COVID-19 high and delayed, the use of a mask is required at all times in large events,” reads circular letter 2022-014 signed by the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, published by El Nuevo Día.

The positivity rate, published as of noon, stood at 34.59%. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 5% to keep the virus under control, but experts on the island recommend 3%. The average number of confirmed cases, in a period of seven days, is 412, while the number of probable cases was 1,618.