Fourth dose of the covid-19 vaccine announced in El Salvador

(CNN Spanish) — The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Friday that the fourth dose against covid-19 is available for those who want to receive the vaccine 90 days after the third injection.

In social networks, the president explained that vaccination is voluntary and that the doses are available for salvadorans and foreigners over 6 years of age. Israel and Chile already apply the fourth dose against covid-19, but to those over 18 years of age and other countries only to specific population groups, Bukele assured in his publication.

“Today, El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to make the fourth dose available to its entire population,” the president wrote.

Until March 17, the authorities report a total of 10,276,755 Salvadorans vaccinated and 30,523 foreigners.

Regarding the advance of the pandemic, El Salvador has accumulated 160,942 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 4,107 deaths from causes associated with the virus.