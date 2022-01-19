Fourth dose of the vaccine seems useless on the healthy population

Early data from Israel suggest that one fourth dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus can lead to an increase in antibodies, more than what researchers around the world have seen after a third dose. The problem, however, is that it may not be sufficient to protect against infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Initial data should be read with caution

“We have only very preliminary results. Although we are far from being published in a scientific journal, we have decided to divulge it, because we understand the urgency of public opinion to obtain all possible information on the fourth dose ”. Gili Regev-Yochay is the director of the infection prevention and control unit at Sheba Medical Center.

Fourth dose of the vaccine raises antibodies, but not enough to counter Omicron

Researchers from the Israeli research center, considered one of the best in the world, have so far only carried out a two-week check on Pfizer vaccine and one week on Moderna. What they saw is that the Pfizer vaccine, after two weeks, leads to an increase in the number of antibodies and neutralizing antibodies. This is an even slightly higher increase than we had seen after the third dose. Unfortunately this is probably not enough for the Omicron variant.

Fourth dose of vaccine: the Israeli study of health workers

In December, the Sheba Medical Center began testing a fourth dose of vaccines for healthy people before the launch of the additional booster vaccine for people at risk. This is the first study ever carried out on this topic.

The researchers analyzed data from 154 healthcare professionals who had received a fourth dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and 120 who had injected a fourth dose of the Moderna vaccine. Finally, the team of experts observed a control group of workers who had not administered the fourth dose.

The results of the study

Although the researchers saw an increase in antibodies among those who received the fourth dose, the level of antibodies needed to protect against Omicron infection is probably too high for the vaccine, “even if it remains a good vaccine.” However, he said slightly fewer infections were seen among those who received the vaccine, compared to the control group.

Fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have very similar reactions

There was no significant difference between those who received the Pfizer / BioNTech dose versus Moderna. So, the scientists concluded, the decision to allow the fourth vaccine to vulnerable populations is probably correct. It might give a small benefit, but probably not enough to support the decision to give the fourth injection to the entire population.

