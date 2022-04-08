Fourth dose over 80 at risk of flop: low perception of risk among the frail

Listen to the audio version of the article

After having offered it in recent weeks to almost 900 thousand super-frail, in the next few days a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid will be made available for the almost 4 million over 80 who have already boostered and another 2 million frail among the 60. and 79 years old. But there is a great unknown and that is how many will join this possibility. The risk of a fourth dose flop, as shown by the very low membership numbers of “super fragile” patients, is in fact real. Blame? The so-called “fatigue” from vaccination, as the EU Drug Agency (EMA) admits: too many injections are close in the face of little information on the need to still protect those at risk of serious illness

The fourth dose for over 80s

The recall (fourth dose) of the anti-Covid vaccine is provided for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years old “with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies”. To communicate it was the Ministry of Health after the pronouncement of Ema and Ecdc on the second booster dose of the anti Covid-19 vaccine (second booster), and at the meeting of the Technical Scientific Commission of Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency. The second booster dose is recommended with mRna vaccine in the dosages authorized for the booster dose with Pfizer and Moderna, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has passed since the first booster dose. Those who have contracted Covid after the administration of the third dose are excluded “at the moment”.

The flop for the super fragile

As mentioned, the fourth dose has already been offered for over a month to 890 thousand “super fragile”. These are subjects with “marked impairment of the immune response, due to causes related to the underlying pathology or pharmacological treatments and to subjects undergoing solid organ transplantation”. In this audience there are mainly cancer, rheumatological and neuirological patients and transplant patients. But so far the adherence has been very low: only 66,805 of them did the fourth dose, or booster after the complete vaccination course (three doses), in practice 8.5% of the audience who could make the new injection. Yet “for this category – warns the latest note from the Ministry of Health – the fourth dose” must be considered equivalent to a booster dose, consisting of the primary vaccination cycle of three doses “. “I’m very, very worried because few of these people are getting vaccinated,” he stressed Alberto Mantovani, president of the Humanitas Research Foundation and Humanitas scientific director. “On these we have no doubts that we need the fourth dose – the immunologist remarks – even if we have little data, because we know that they respond badly and because we already give more doses for other vaccines”.

The vaccine “fatigue” risk

After the frail, there is therefore a real risk that even the adhesion of over 80s to the new vaccination that could be recommended already in the next few days is very low. And this also happens because a certain “vaccination fatigue” could occur but also a “low-risk perception of the disease among many people”, warns the EMA in its opinion on the fourth dose in recent days. Indeed, the European Medicines Agency underlines how “vaccination campaigns should take into account the impact of repeated booster doses on the acceptance and absorption of the vaccine in the general population”. Hence the advice to prepare to do more promotion and information on the role of a future fourth dose and the impact of the disease.

The need for new protection

The recommendation to make a new injection to protect the elderly and the frail over 60 arises from the fact that after a few months from the third dose these categories can risk serious illness. To prove this there are, for example, the data of the last monthly bulletin of theHigher Institute of Health which underlines how out of the 3798 deaths between February 2 and March 6, 2629 are over 80 (over 70%) and of these 1272 (50%) have already taken the booster dose. Among other things, for many elderly people the new injection could be triggered immediately since the vast majority have already done the booster dose for over 4 months, a period of time considered the minimum interval to make the new injection.