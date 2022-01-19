Fourth dose, research dismantles vaccines: “They are not good for Omicron”

Bad news from Israel. Or rather the confirmation of what was revealed by the immunologist Antonio Cassone a Fourth Republic: the fourth dose of vaccine, the second booster, is not very useful in protecting against coronavirus infection. Neutralizing antibodies increase after injection, according to the first data, up to five times, but this is not enough to protect the body from the attack of the Omicron variant.

Studying in Israel

A month ago Sheba Medical Center Israeli had started a study to test the effectiveness of the second booster on healthcare professionals, over 60s and frail patients. “The vaccine, which was very effective against the previous strains – said prof. Gili Regev-Yochay – is less effective against Omicron ”. The problem is simple: the number of antibodies goes up, but people still get infected. Maybe with a little less than those who only took three rounds of Pfizer and the control group, “but still a lot of infections”. “The growth in antibody levels that we see with Moderna and Pfizer is slightly higher than what we have seen after the third dose of the vaccine – added Yochay – We now know that the level of antibodies needed to protect and not become infected with Omicron is probably too high for the vaccine, even if it is a good vaccine ”.

“Vaccine ineffective with Omicron”

After all, even the CEOs of Big Pharma, in particular Pfizer And Modern, were skeptical about both the duration of the third dose and the usefulness of proceeding with the fourth without first updating the vaccine. For the WHO, these products will not end the pandemic and new ones would be needed “that have a high impact on the prevention of infection and transmission, as well as on the prevention of serious illness and death”. So far the EMA had suspended the judgment, stating that the possibility of administering the fourth dose in the EU clashed with the fact that “data to support this approach had not yet been generated”. And that anyway frequent booster injections risk weakening the immune system. Now the data are there and they are not exactly positive. “The point – summed up Gili Regev-Yochay – is that the vaccine is excellent against Alpha and Delta, but for Omicron it is not good enough”.

The Ema: “No to the fourth dose”

It must be said that the study of the Sheba Medical Center it only started on December 27 and involved 150 people treated with Pfizer (another research is looking at Moderna, with antibody results appearing similar). The hope of the Israeli government, annoyed by the publication of the data, is that at least the fourth dose can curb hospitalizations and deaths. But skeptical voices are growing louder in the scientific world. The head of the EMA vaccination strategy, the Italian Marco Cavaleri, he has been repeating for days: “Currently, there is no evidence of the need for a fourth dose in the general population with the current Covid-19 vaccines”, he explained, asking countries to provide yet another recall only for “people with severely weakened immune system “.