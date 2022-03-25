Fourth dose, Ricciardi: “Desirable for over 75 and RSA patients”

“In the light of the English and Israeli experience, it is desirable to extend the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine, in addition to the immunosuppressed, also to the frail by age, the over 75, in particular, to those residing in the RSA”. To tell Adnkronos Salute, Walter RicciardiProfessor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, on the day when the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) meets to evaluate the administration of the fourth dose to other categories.

“We have very important numbers from the Israeli and English experience – he continues – which indicate that this is an appropriate public health measure to prevent the decrease in antibody protection from compromising the response capacity of fragile subjects from a personal point of view. ‘more we know that Italians are longer-lived but also more fragile than other countries, especially women. And this is one of the reasons why we have a high mortality rate compared to others and for which I consider the additional vaccine dose even more important. “.

In the two pioneering countries of the fourth dose, “the active offer of the vaccine was made to people of older age and this allowed us to have a lot of data that can be reasoned with in this age group”. As far as enlargement is concerned, “we have to wait” for everyone.