Fourth dose, that’s why only the over 50s will do the booster in the fall (with updated vaccine)

A new recall of the anti-Covid vaccine in the autumn, perhaps with an updated drug on the variants, and only for the over 50s. This is the point on which the Ministry of Health is discussing, together with Iss, Css and Aifa. Even if Italy at this stage is not in check of the infections, it is considered rather probable that in the coming months the grip of the pandemic will return to tighten around the boot.

So if the administration of the fourth dose has just started to over 80, frail over 60 and guests of RSA, it is by no means excluded that this possibility will soon be extended to other age groups. To strongly relaunch the hypothesis of a large new appendix to the vaccination campaign next autumn is the General Director of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini. However, during yesterday’s press conference, the expert also clarified how it is yet to be defined “whether we will revaccinate the entire population”. Indeed, for the moment the orientation would seem to be to deal only with over-fifties and over-sixties.

The idea is to secure at least the part of the Italian population – about half – which potentially risks running into worse consequences if it were to contract the infection, that is the over 50s. However, it is not possible to exclude that, in the event of a new infection boom, the vaccination campaign for the second booster will end up involving everyone, young and old. Especially since it was impossible to completely stop Sars-Cov2, the virus is now continuing to mutate. So much so that yesterday the Ministry of Health also announced that it had isolated the Xf variant for the first time in our country.

As minister Roberto Speranza explained at the RCS Academy-Corriere della sera conference “Public and Private Health: how to restart”, “In the months that separate us, that is, from now to autumn, we will evaluate a further booster with updated vaccines for additional groups of citizensbut what these bands will be we will understand with the scientists ». The fundamental issue is therefore to be able to obtain drugs whose efficacy – and therefore the ability to induce an immune response in vaccinated subjects – is “calibrated” on the mutated virus and not on the original isolated strain, that of Wuhan. «Many companies – the director of the Prevention Department of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza explained recently – are developing vaccines that contain Omicron in addition to the Wuhan virus. I believe that during the summer the new adapted vaccines will be subjected to the evaluation of Ema ». Currently, companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax – whose Covid vaccines are already used in the European Union – are working in this direction. Pfizer and Moderna, in particular, have also already started human trials and the European Medicines Agency (Ema) will evaluate the safety and efficacy data presumably by the end of June. So much so that according to Marco Cavaleri, head of the EU drug agency for anti-Covid vaccines, “a possible approval could come in the summer”. In time, in fact, to produce them in view of the autumn and the probable new surge in infections.

