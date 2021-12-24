“Fourth dose? The burst serum is not sustainable”, the consequences on the body – Libero Quotidiano





Professor Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv) and director of the microbiology laboratory of the Asst Spedali Civili, launches an alarm on the vaccination campaign: “Usually vaccinations leave a long immune memory, but with such a mutated virus the antidote – calibrated on previous strains – loses its effectiveness quickly: it is necessary to sequence the pathogens in a massive way to update the vials before the new variants are uncontrollable. Having three vaccinations a year is not sustainable. Clinical data show that there is a lot of effectiveness on the young, less on the frail and the elderly. But it all depends on the intensity of the personal immune response. The third dose usually begins to lose strength within 4-6 months, “warns the professor in an interview a Day.





“A fourth dose of the same vaccine, with Omicron very mutated and which can still mutate, is not desirable. We need, for the new booster, in 4-6 months an antidote that is also packaged on the Omicron variant protein. We have a formulated product. on a single Spike protein of the old variant, while the virus has greatly mutated. The antibodies to contact all the mutations must be many and very active, and here we are talking about the fourth dose. Without a vaccine calibrated on all variants, we are forced to many injections. But this cannot go on indefinitely “, Caruso reiterates.





Infione Caruso explains what the real problem will be in the coming months: “The rapid succession of variants leaves open the endemic hypothesis. However, it is necessary to discover the new strains in the bud with a worldwide sequencing, so as to immediately produce updated vaccines. pandemic the world had to be vaccinated, but it is not possible because we are chasing the virus. Therefore, all that remains is to immunize as many people as possible, while the infections continue but with a virus that is losing strength: in years and years we will have a sort of world herd immunity “, Caruso concludes.